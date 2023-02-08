Soulchess - A Sign of Music and Cultural Unity in Divided Times
This Nashville Band is Truly Breaking the Nashville Mold
One love, much love, all love.”NAHSHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soulchess, the Nashville-based band that defies typical notions of what Nashville music should sound like, is poised to take the national music scene by storm with the release of their next single, "All the Things We Can Be," in February 2023. Comprised of four members from vastly different musical backgrounds, the band's eclectic sound is the epitome of musical fusion.
Over the last two years, Soulchess has been growing in strength, emerging from the pandemic guns blazing and ready to take on the world. They have spent 2022 performing four-hour-long sets at various venues in the Midsouth, honing their skills and tightening their sound. These shows have also helped to fund the band's recording budget and are a testament to their hard work and dedication.
Soulchess' sound is defined by their diverse cultural backgrounds and influences. As a band, they are a breath of fresh air in the Nashville music scene, which is dominated by solo artists. By being a true band, Soulchess can act in unison and pull off musical tricks and synchronized parts that only bands that have spent years playing together can achieve. Their live shows are where their tight sound truly comes alive, and they are a must-see for anyone looking for a high-energy and entertaining musical experience.
The band's goal is to blend tight rhythms, strong melodies, melodic bass lines, and the aggressive beats of drum and bass EDM and even punk rock to create an expansive sound that is packed with energy and genre-blending. This experiment is aimed at bringing people together to enjoy the universal language of music. Whether it's lead singer Derrian's tight vocals that evoke the very emotion of each song, Jameel's varied beats that give you the feel of dance music, Jason's sweeping melodic bass lines that give each song its character, or Chris' guitar playing and producing prowess that elevates each song to something truly incredible, each song is unique in its journey.
In addition to their ambitions to bring together musical genres, Soulchess is also on a mission to bring people of diverse backgrounds, races, and orientations together. During these divided times, the band is a shining star of hope that remarkable things can be accomplished when we come together as one. Their live shows are a testament to this, as crowds of people from all walks of life come together to forget their differences and experience the positive energy that Soulchess brings to the stage.
The band's next single, "All the Things We Can Be," is a drum and bass-inspired record that is full of melodies, harmonies, and a catchy hook. The song is an anthem about looking forward to the future and all the things it may hold, about leaving the past behind and moving on to better things. The song was specifically written about East Nashville, where guitarist Chris bought and sold his first home, loved, and lost, but also met his now-wife. The song speaks to the highlights of this trendy area of town but also about moving away and on to a brighter future.
The band's name, Soulchess, is a play on the chessboard, which is comprised of black and white squares. The "chess" component of the name pays homage to Chess Records, the famous blues label that is an influence for the band. The "soul" portion refers to the soulful elements in their music but also to the human soul. When combined with "chess," the name becomes a metaphor for what we do in life – it's a game that your soul is playing. The name also sounds like the words "princess" and "duchess," further emphasizing the band's status as soul royalty.
