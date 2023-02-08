Maven Collective Marketing and MSDynamicsWorld Partner for Unique Full-Service Lead Generation

Maven Collective and MSDW Microsoft Dynamics Partners for Content Collaboration

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an innovative move to meet the rising demands of Microsoft Dynamics Partners for unique marketing services to combat encroaching competition, MSDynamicsWorld.com (MSDW), the world's leading news and information resource for Microsoft Dynamics ERP/CRM and Business Applications, has selected the award-winning agency Maven Collective Marketing as its exclusive content creation services partner. The collaboration will level the playing field by maximizing sustainable lead generation and engagement with target audiences for Microsoft Partners and ISVs to substantially amplify the impact of their marketing dollars.

MSDW has partnered with Maven Collective Marketing to offer an effective and highly specialized marketing approach to content creation by creating targeted eBooks, white papers, articles, blogs, and videos. The new model will allow Microsoft Partners to extract maximum value with intelligent insights from internal subject matter experts, industry leaders and the Dynamics community at large.

“With a successful history of working with Microsoft Partners for more than a decade, trusted by Microsoft ISVs, SIs, CSPs, MSPs, and VARs, working with hundreds of partners around the globe, Maven Collective will provide a streamlined approach to accelerate content creation for our Microsoft ISV and partner clients. We’re delighted to be able to offer our clients the opportunity to work with this expert team, normally reserved only for larger companies with hefty marketing budgets,” said Adam Berezin, MSDW’s Co-Founder & CEO.

Launched in 2008 with a unique focus on building an online community, MSDW is the leading provider of digital demand generation programs for Microsoft ISVs and Partners around the world. MSDW offers essential, executive level insights to over 100,000 active Dynamics decision-makers and influencers navigating the ever-expanding Microsoft Business Applications ecosystem. MSDW’s lead generation and intelligence tools are unique in this space and allow Microsoft Partners and ISVs to hyper target subsets of their prospects who are most interested in their company and solutions.

"The MSDW platform has been a critical tool for Dynamics Partners to expand their reach. Now, in collaboration with Maven Collective Marketing as dedicated content strategists, collaborators, and creators, Microsoft Partners can truly optimize their leadership positioning and subject matter experts on the MSDW platform, which was previously limited by their in-house bandwidth, talent and/or resources," explains Erica Hakonson, Maven Collective Marketing’s Principal & Founder.

Renowned as a respected member of the B2B SaaS and Microsoft Partner Marketing space, Maven Collective’s expansive work with Microsoft Partners has been recognized, honored, and celebrated year after year by multiple prestigious organizations, including the Content Marketing Awards, Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards, Web Excellence Awards, Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, AVA Digital Awards, w3 Digital Excellence Awards, MarCom Awards, Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, Web Marketing Association and many more.

ABOUT MSDW

Launched in 2008, MSDynamicsWorld.com (MSDW) is the world’s leading independent online news and information resource for 100,000+ decision makers and influencers navigating the ever-expanding Microsoft Business Applications ecosystem. Additionally, MSDW is the leading provider of digital demand generation programs for Microsoft ISVs and partners around the world.

ABOUT MAVEN COLLECTIVE MARKETING

Maven Collective Marketing is the leading Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners. For over a decade, Maven Collective has yielded award-winning, measurable results for SaaS and software service clients around the globe. If you are a Microsoft ISV, MSP, SI, CSP, or VAR interested in obtaining measurable digital marketing results, while leveraging the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure, look no further than the multi-award winning B2B marketing agency specialized in Microsoft Partner Marketing.