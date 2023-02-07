CINELEBU Festival will expand its industry section between April 26th to 29th 2023
CINELEBU, largest short film fest in LATAM and only Chilean Oscar® qualifying in 3 categories, will expand its industry section between April 26th to 29th 2023
In addition to the competition, the festival incorporates activities for the whole community to participate (...). These initiatives point to the important social role that the event has always had”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CINELEBU, largest short film festival in South America, and the only one in Chile that qualifies for three Oscar categories will expand is industry section between April 26th to 29th
In this edition, the event includes important new features, such as the expansion of the Industry section, through which multiple audiovisual promotion activities are carried out, and the generation of new opportunities to meet around the cinema, generating an audiovisual pole from the Biobío Region to Chile and the world.
Since its first version was held in 1999, the Lebu International Film Festival (Festival Internacional de Cine de Lebu) has set out to open a window to the world on Chilean and Latin American filmmaking. The event, which takes place every summer in the Biobío Region, in southern Chile, has positioned itself as one of the most relevant events in the country and the continent, thanks to its emphasis on promoting the production and exhibition of short films. This festival is the only one in Chile that qualifies short films for the Oscar Awards in three categories: International Fiction, Regional and International Animation.
The 2023 edition of CINELEBU will take place between February 11 and 17, during which the short films in competition will be screened in the cities of Lebu, Cañete and Concepción, as well as online through the web www.cinelebu.cl and virtual venues. “In addition to the competition, the festival incorporates activities for the whole community to participate, such as meetings with actors and directors, exhibition of documentaries and films with free access, and film workshops for children, women and seniors. These initiatives point to the important social role that the event has always had”, says Claudia Pino, director of CINELEBU.
One of the novelties of CINELEBU 2023 is that its work will be screened beyond the summer. The Industry section, which aims to promote the work of filmmakers, will be held between April 26 and 29. Among the activities included are LAB CINELEBU, focused on promoting the new generation of filmmakers, producers and post-producers, who will receive private advice from important industry professionals. There is also FILMA Biobío, which encourages directors, producers, actors and technicians to film on location in the Biobío Region.
Finally, Working Progress (WIP) is aimed at industry professionals and seeks to facilitate the completion of short films in the post-production phase by presenting the films to an audience of professionals so that they can contribute to their final stages of work. “The decision to extend these activities to April was due to the large number of projects interested in participating that we received. This year we will also add master classes, meeting points with filmmakers, virtual reality projects, screenings with programmers, an audiovisual fair and various special projects with ethnic themes”, said Claudia Pino.
The 2022 edition of the festival attracted more than 120,000 people, including both in-person and online audiences.
