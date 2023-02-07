Submit Release
Veterinarians.org Unveils New Vet Finding Feature to Improve Quality of Care

Veterinarians.org

Veterinarians.org

Expert pet information website Veterinarians.org launches new Clinic feature, offering a free resource to help pet owners find a veterinarian near them.

LEAGUE CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether pet owners are looking for an emergency vet, an affordable vet, a mobile vet, or walk-in vet - they will find the top veterinarians in their area by using the Veterinarians.org Clinic. This new feature will allow individuals to see reviews, highlights, services, and veterinarians of nearby clinics.

Through Veterinarians.org Clinic pet parents will also be able to chat with a vet from the comfort of their home and can request a video consultation that offers professional advice, treatment recommendation, or referral to a local veterinarian.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Veterinarians.org Clinic Product, reflecting our commitment to providing easy and accessible high-quality veterinary care. By partnering with clinics and tele-vet providers, we aim to revolutionize pet care, making it faster and more convenient than ever before.” - Erik Rivera, CEO at Veterinarians.org

Pet parents today show a lot more concern for their pet’s health and well-being than they would have over 50 years ago. Today—thanks to the continuing evolution of modern medicine—our dogs and cats continue to live longer and healthier lives.

For more information, please contact press@veterinarians.org.


ABOUT VETERINARIANS.ORG
Veterinarians.org believes pets are family. Our mission is to provide pet parents with the most up-to-date expert information and resources to make better, more informed decisions that support the health and happiness of companion animals.

Veterinarians.org
press@veterinarians.org
Press Contact
