Sleep Aids Market Is Projected to Reach $111.92 Billion by 2030 At A CAGR of 6.9%

The global sleep aids market is projected to reach $111,920.10 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep aids are substances or medications that are taken to help individuals fall asleep or stay asleep. They can include over-the-counter products like antihistamines, prescription medications like benzodiazepines, and natural remedies such as melatonin. Sleep aids are commonly used to treat insomnia, sleep disorders, and other sleep-related issues. However, it is important to use them only as directed and under the guidance of a healthcare professional, as they can have side effects and may be habit-forming. The global sleep aids market size was valued at $59,815.10 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $111,920.10 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

♦ 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1533

The benefits of using sleep aid products, increasing disposable income and increasing geriatric and large population are driving the growth of the global sleep aid market. However, the side effects of sleep aids on human health and the large number of side effects of the drug hinder the market to some extent. On the other hand, the markets of developing economies offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Compumedics Limited

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck& Co., Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PFIZER, INC.

Sanofi S.A.

SleepMed Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Sleep Aids Market research to identify potential Sleep Aids Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Sleep Aids Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

♦ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1533

Based on product, the mattresses and Pillows segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the sleep laboratories segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Risk of sleep disorder increases with age and obesity, thus the increase in geriatric and obese population supplements the market growth. Moreover, increased number of initiatives being taken by healthcare organization to raise awareness about the adverse effects of sleep disorder on human health, change in lifestyle, and inconsistent sleep patterns are expected to boost the market growth. However, the side effects of using sleep medication and patent expiration are expected to hinder the market growth.

♦ 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1533

The Sleep Aids Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Sleep Aids Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

Frequently Asked Questions?

Q1. What is the total market value of Sleep Aids Market report?

Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in Sleep Aids Market?

Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?

Q4. What is the leading technology of Sleep Aids Market?

Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?

Q6. What are the upcoming key trends in the Sleep Aids Market report?

About Us -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.