Veterans, First Responders & Frontline Healthcare Workers Eligible for Free Tuition to Upcoming Workshop at Omega
Brett Cotter, Founder of ‘The Stress Is Gone’, to Lead Omega Workshop Aimed at Overcoming Trauma, Tension & Anxiety: June 11—16, 2023
At Omega, we are committed to helping our community heal from trauma and build resilience, through programs that create connection and foster healing and a sense of belonging.”RHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omega Institute for Holistic Studies, a leading nonprofit in New York’s Hudson Valley that has provided lifelong learning opportunities to more than 1M people since 1977, today announced enrollment is open for Overcoming Trauma, Tension & Anxiety, a tuition-free workshop for veterans, first responders, and frontline healthcare workers. The workshop will take place on Omega’s Rhinebeck, New York campus June 11–16, and be facilitated by Brett Cotter, author of 3 Keys to Managing PTSD: The Warrior's Guide to Overcoming Combat Trauma and founder of Stress Is Gone.
— Carla Goldstein, President & CEO
“The past few years have been especially hard on our veterans, first responders, and frontline healthcare workers.” said Carla Goldstein, president and chief executive officer of Omega. “At Omega, we are committed to helping our community heal from trauma and build resilience. We are grateful to our faculty and donors for helping us deliver programs that create connection and foster healing and a sense of belonging.”
Special scholarships covering tuition and housing are available for military veterans thanks to a generous donation made in honor of Bob Parsons and his service in the United States Marines Corps in Vietnam. This donation by his sister is being made to honor Bob's ongoing commitment to supporting other veterans and their families whose stories often go untold. Learn more about Bob Parsons’ own story and his work with military veterans here.
While workshop tuition has been waived for first responders and frontline healthcare workers, accommodations and meals are available for purchase.
Press Contact: Chrissa Santoro, ChrissaS@eOmega.org, 845.943.8268
About Omega Institute for Holistic Studies
Founded in 1977, Omega Institute for Holistic Studies is the nation’s most trusted source for wellness and personal growth. As a nonprofit organization, Omega offers diverse and innovative educational experiences that inspire an integrated approach to personal and social change. Located on 250 acres in the beautiful Hudson Valley, Omega welcomes more than 23,000 people to its workshops, conferences, and retreats in Rhinebeck, New York, and at exceptional locations around the world. eOmega.org
