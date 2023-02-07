MICE Industry Valuation Worth $1,337.4 Billion by 2028, Registering At a CAGR of 21.3% From 2021-2028

Mice Industry.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "MICE industry". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global MICE industry size was valued at $805.0 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $1,337.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 21.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Surge in globalization of businesses, increase in SMEs across the world, and growth of travel & tourism industry propel the growth of the industry. However, increase in social and geopolitical uncertainty and high cost of operation related to MICE events restrain the growth in the market. On the other hand, rise in infrastructural investments and technological advancements create new opportunities in the industry.

Fast-paced growth in the travel & tourism industry, surge in globalization, increase in the number of SMEs, and rise in disposable income fuel the global MICE market. On the other hand, high operational cost of conducting MICE events and increase in geopolitical and social uncertainties hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological developments and infrastructural investments create lucrative business opportunities.

Based on event type, the meetings segment held the major market share in 2017, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share. This is due to better infrastructure and the trend of organizing hybrid meetings that involves the usage of various meeting and social media apps. On the other hand, the incentives segment is expected to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to focus of companies in developing countries on offering complete packages and comprehensive experience rather than only hotel rooms. Moreover, they offer concessions and add-ons, which in turn, supplements growth for the segment. The research also analyzes conventions and exhibitions.

Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, contributed to the highest share in 2017, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The global MICE market across Middle East is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period.

Key market players analyzed in the research include Questex, LLC, IBTM Events, CWT Meetings & Events, Capital Travel and Events, BCD Meetings and Events, Conference Care Ltd., CiEvents, ATPI Ltd., The Freeman Company, and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

Key findings of the study:

○ The MICE industry was valued at $215.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,337.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

○ By event type, the incentive segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.

○ In 2020, depending on event type, the meeting segment was valued at $132.9 billion, accounting for 61.7% of the global MICE industry share.

○ In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $109.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.

