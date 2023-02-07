McAnany Construction Repaves More Than 500 Miles of Road with Innovative Process

Local business is first and only company in the nation to use a revolutionary method to fix neighborhood roads for drivers who hate potholes and lengthy construction projects.

/EIN News/ -- SHAWNEE, Kan., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McAnany Construction Inc., a third-generation family-owned construction company based in Kansas City, recently marked an important milestone in its revolutionary pavement resurfacing process. To date, the company has repaved 555 miles of road using the Ultrathin Bonded Asphalt Surface (UBAS) process, which provides a “coat of armor” for neighborhood streets and is unlike anything else currently available to municipalities.

“We’re proud to exclusively offer the UBAS process in residential areas,” said Eric Vossman, McAnany’s president. “Our UBAS installation process creates minimal disruption and the product withstands harsh winter and summer conditions, lasts longer and provides a smoother ride. It’s also a long-term solution for the chip seal problem facing cities like Overland Park, Kansas.“

UBAS is nine times less expensive than complete road reconstruction and a third more cost-effective than the traditional “mill and fill” resurfacing method.

“It’s a smooth process,” said Stephen Mustain, the pavement management coordinator for the City of Lenexa, Kansas. “Because UBAS combines fewer steps and removes less material, we’re in and out of neighborhoods in one day, which our taxpayers love.”

UBAS removes just 1/2” of existing roads to maintain the pavement’s integrity. UBAS was already being used to resurface arterial streets, but McAnany is the first to employ UBAS on residential streets, using specialized equipment designed to navigate narrower roads. The innovative UBAS application also combines steps, spraying emulsion while laying hot mix asphalt simultaneously. The result is a durable yet flexible surface drivers can use almost immediately.

Lenexa, Kansas, was the first to use this process in 2015, and has turned to McAnany every year since, ultimately repaving more than 300 lane miles of residential roads, including portions of the Falcon Ridge neighborhood in 2022. In 2020, McAnany began a similar program in Papillion, Nebraska. Papillion city leaders say homeowners often react with a “smile and a thank-you” after they see how well UBAS performs.

“Overall, the city of Papillion has been really pleased with UBAS, both in its ease and flexibility of installation and in how it has performed over time,” said Derek Goff, Papillion’s deputy city engineer.

McAnany is continuing its work in Papillion, which will ultimately result in the completion of 300 lane miles of resurfacing.

About McAnany Construction

McAnany Construction has been a family-owned and -operated company dedicated to elevating the quality of pavement for communities across the Midwest. McAnany Construction specializes in asphalt paving and site development. Founded by Richard McAnany, the company has been in business for nearly 70 years. McAnany Construction is based in Shawnee, Kansas. Learn more at https://mcananyconstruction.com/.

