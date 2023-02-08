Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,958 in the last 365 days.

Ohana K9 Actors sets a record for K9 actor bookings with major brands, movie, and television outlets

k9 actors

Promotional poster from IMDB

dog actors

Ren on set of Music Club Kids a Youtube Channel with hundreds of milliomns of views.

k9 actors

Beck on Movie Set with wrangler, Cassie Kennedy and actor, Dean Cain

Ohana K9 Actors, an emerging GO-TO for K9's in Film and Television

When you need K9 Actors, Ohana.”
— Eric V. Kennedy
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohana K9 Actors, a unique K9 acting agency based in the Tampa Bay area, is proud to announce a record number of bookings in the industry for its K9 actors. The agency, managed by Eric V. Kennedy, a sought-after media consultant and former founding executive of The duPont REGISTRY consumer magazines and website, has set itself apart by owning all of its K9 actors, allowing their trainers to script and prepare each dog weeks, or even months, prior to the shooting.

According to Hollywood producer Marty Poole, “I had the privilege of working with Miss Cassie Kennedy on our feature film, “R.A.D.A.R: The Adventures of the Bionic Dog”. Cassie is a fantastic dog trainer and a professional at all times. Bringing Cassie and her Belgian Malinois (BECK) on board the feature film we shot in Florida in April of 2022 was a game-changer. Shooting a family film with kids and a dog isn’t an easy feat, and Cassie handled the production tasks and training of Beck in a super fashion. I would highly recommend Cassie’s services to anyone needing dog/animal training and hope to work with her again in the near future. She is a pro with a huge heart!”

At Ohana K9 Actors, they have a talented team of trainers who work with a variety of breeds, including 5 Border Collies, 1 Belgian Malinois, 1 German Shepherd, and a Golden Retriever. The agency is dedicated to providing top-quality K9 actors to meet the demands of the film, television, and advertising industries. Ohana K9 Actors has worked with major brand clients such as Publix, Wells Fargo, Lionsgate, Knowbe4, Tradewinds Resort, Music Club Kids, Home Shopping Network, VH1, and other big brands, delivering outstanding results and making a name for themselves in the industry.

In conclusion, Ohana K9 Actors is leading the way in K9 acting, with its commitment to owning all of its K9 actors and providing professional training to each dog. Their record number of bookings and partnerships with major brand clients speaks to the quality of the agency and its K9 actors. The agency is managed by Eric V. Kennedy, a sought-after media consultant and former founding executive of The duPont REGISTRY consumer magazines and website, ensuring the success and growth of Ohana K9 Actors for years to come. For more information, visit the Ohana K9 Actors website today. Ohanak9Actors.com

Eric V. Kennedy
Ohana K9 Actors
+1 813-344-2264
email us here

Atlas plays Louie in Bayside Sod Commercial

You just read:

Ohana K9 Actors sets a record for K9 actor bookings with major brands, movie, and television outlets

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.