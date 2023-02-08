Ohana K9 Actors sets a record for K9 actor bookings with major brands, movie, and television outlets
Ohana K9 Actors, an emerging GO-TO for K9's in Film and Television
When you need K9 Actors, Ohana.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohana K9 Actors, a unique K9 acting agency based in the Tampa Bay area, is proud to announce a record number of bookings in the industry for its K9 actors. The agency, managed by Eric V. Kennedy, a sought-after media consultant and former founding executive of The duPont REGISTRY consumer magazines and website, has set itself apart by owning all of its K9 actors, allowing their trainers to script and prepare each dog weeks, or even months, prior to the shooting.
— Eric V. Kennedy
According to Hollywood producer Marty Poole, “I had the privilege of working with Miss Cassie Kennedy on our feature film, “R.A.D.A.R: The Adventures of the Bionic Dog”. Cassie is a fantastic dog trainer and a professional at all times. Bringing Cassie and her Belgian Malinois (BECK) on board the feature film we shot in Florida in April of 2022 was a game-changer. Shooting a family film with kids and a dog isn’t an easy feat, and Cassie handled the production tasks and training of Beck in a super fashion. I would highly recommend Cassie’s services to anyone needing dog/animal training and hope to work with her again in the near future. She is a pro with a huge heart!”
At Ohana K9 Actors, they have a talented team of trainers who work with a variety of breeds, including 5 Border Collies, 1 Belgian Malinois, 1 German Shepherd, and a Golden Retriever. The agency is dedicated to providing top-quality K9 actors to meet the demands of the film, television, and advertising industries. Ohana K9 Actors has worked with major brand clients such as Publix, Wells Fargo, Lionsgate, Knowbe4, Tradewinds Resort, Music Club Kids, Home Shopping Network, VH1, and other big brands, delivering outstanding results and making a name for themselves in the industry.
In conclusion, Ohana K9 Actors is leading the way in K9 acting, with its commitment to owning all of its K9 actors and providing professional training to each dog. Their record number of bookings and partnerships with major brand clients speaks to the quality of the agency and its K9 actors. The agency is managed by Eric V. Kennedy, a sought-after media consultant and former founding executive of The duPont REGISTRY consumer magazines and website, ensuring the success and growth of Ohana K9 Actors for years to come. For more information, visit the Ohana K9 Actors website today. Ohanak9Actors.com
Eric V. Kennedy
Ohana K9 Actors
+1 813-344-2264
email us here
Atlas plays Louie in Bayside Sod Commercial