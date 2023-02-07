The Road to Splitsville Helps Those in Troubled Marriages Navigate Divorce With Less Drama

Splitsville. The Big D. Conscious uncoupling. Whatever you call it, divorce is an unfortunate reality for a staggering number of people every year. Jeffrey Stephens is a successful attorney in private practice, having handled many divorces and family law issues, both in New York and Connecticut. Dr. Ronald Raymond is a clinical and neuropsychologist who has been practicing for over 50 years.

Attorney Jeffrey Stephens and psychologist Ronald Raymond provide common sense suggestions.

Our intention is to reduce the stress and expense involved in the divorce process by providing insight, support, empathy and the practical information you will need to complete your journey ...” — Attorney and author Jeffrey Stephens

GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Jeffrey Stephens and psychologist Ronald Raymond have helped guide their fair share of families through the legal and emotional aspects of divorce across their combined nine decades of practice. They recently collaborated on a new book, The Road to Splitsville: How to Navigate the Road to Divorce without Making Yourself Crazy, Your Children Miserable, or Your Lawyer Wealthy … and Then Discover Your Path to Happiness.

“We live in a society where the decision to divorce is all too common, and those needing advice about how to get there are many,” Stephens said. “Our intention is to reduce the stress and expense involved in the divorce process by providing insight, support, empathy and the practical information you will need to complete your journey as you find the path to your new life.”

The book provides common sense approaches to support readers throughout every aspect of ending a marriage.

Topics covered include:

· Confronting and understanding the “why” of the divorce

· Techniques for dealing with the inevitable emotional factors

· Choosing the legal process best suited for your individual circumstances

· Selecting an attorney, managing that relationship and limiting the costs

· What to do if you need help from a therapist and how to choose one

· Avoiding advice from well-meaning, but dangerous, friends

· How to deal with adult children of divorce

· How to deal with young and adolescent children of divorce

· How to handle the loss of love

· How to rebuild your life and find happiness

Practical and interactive — with brief questionnaires to help readers see things more objectively — The Road to Splitsville aims to help make the journey toward ending a marriage a little less rocky.

“This book is intended for people who have concluded that they are going to divorce,” Stephens added. “We hope to minimize the emotional and economic damage to you — and your children, if you are a parent.”

About the Authors

A native of New York City, Jeffrey Stephens is a successful attorney in private practice, having handled many divorces and family law issues, both in New York and Connecticut. Stephens has lived for more than 30 years in Greenwich, which is where he and his wife, Nancy, raised their two sons, Graham and Trevor. Stephens is the author of the Jordan Sandor thrillers, Targets of Deception, Targets of Opportunity, Targets of Revenge and Rogue Mission, as well as the Anthony Walker murder mystery Crimes and Passion and the Pencraft First Place Award winning novel, Fool’s Errand. His newest novel is the just released thriller The Handler from Post Hill Press.

Dr. Ronald Raymond is a clinical and neuropsychologist who has been practicing for over 50 years. His background includes being a professor and adjunct professor at several universities. He served as the Director of Psychology at one of the nation’s most prestigious psychiatric hospitals, Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan, and was the developer of Transition, Inc., where he had the opportunity to counsel, in group fashion, over 5,000 prospective corporate transferring families. In private practice, Dr. Raymond has counseled children and adults, including many going through the issues of divorce. He is also the coauthor of Ring of Destiny, Destiny Revealed and The Four Essential Ingredients for Effective Parenting.

For more information, please visit www.theroadtosplitsville.com.

The Road to Splitsville

Publisher: Post Hill Press

ISBN-10: ‎1637588097

ISBN-13: ‎978-1637588093

Available from Amazon.com and BN.com