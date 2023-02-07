Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of incoming ambassador of Namibia

AZERBAIJAN, February 7 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Namibia Clemens Handuukeme Kashuupulwa.

Ambassador Clemens Handuukeme Kashuupulwa presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev said there were opportunities for intensifying relations between Namibia and Azerbaijan in various areas. The Azerbaijani President noted that the possibilities of expanding cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade and other areas should be reviewed in line with the bilateral relations in the political sphere.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled the Namibian President’s participation in the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Azerbaijan in 2019. He also hailed Namibia's support for Azerbaijan as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The head of state emphasized that it was Azerbaijan's initiative to review the mechanism of representation of a chair country of the Non-Aligned Movement as a permanent member of the Security Council on a rotating basis as part of the reform process in the UN Security Council. In this regard, he underscored the importance of conducting consultations among the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, noting that such an approach would be more equitable.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan, as a member of the Non-Aligned Movement, is working towards the institutionalization of this organization. The head of state said that next month Azerbaijan would host the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The ambassador conveyed Namibian President Hage Gottfried Geingob’s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that the Namibian President recalls with pleasure his visit to Azerbaijan during the NAM Summit in 2019.

The head of state thanked for the greetings and asked Clemens Handuukeme Kashuupulwa to extend his greetings to the President of Namibia.

Saying that he was pleased to present his credentials to the President of Azerbaijan, the ambassador emphasized that he would continue to spare no effort to develop cooperation, friendship and mutual support between the two countries.

Clemens Handuukeme Kashuupulwa underlined that there are good opportunities for expanding economic and trade relations and cooperation in the fields of the mining industry and education.

During the conversation, the sides touched upon the bilateral relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of cooperation in education. It was also noted that students from Namibia study in Azerbaijan under scholarships allocated by Azerbaijan to citizens of the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement.

