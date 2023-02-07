Dr. Robert Abraham

Exodus Medical CEO, Dr. Robert Abraham, Shares Insights on Managing Knee Pain

TAMPA, FLORDIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent fireside discussion, Dr. Robert Abraham shared his expertise on knee pain management. Dr. Abraham felt the need to share insights on this issue on the strength of research pointing to its prevalence. Research indicates that approximately one in every four adults suffers chronic knee pain. While it may sound like a minor issue, knee pain can cause serious problems affecting the quality of life. Its prevalence increases with age and can lead to disability if not handled well. Common causes include injuries, natural aging, gout, and osteoarthritis.

Dr. Abraham offered simple pain management solutions that can be administered at home, including ice for knee injuries. He noted that Ice could be resourceful in reducing swelling and pain. He noted that ice could offer relief by numbing the area, thus reducing sensitivity. Ice can also reduce swelling and inflammation. He also recommended using heat as it can help reduce pain and swelling, increase the range of motion, and relax the muscles. Heat sources include a hot water bottle or heating pad wrapped in a towel, hot bath, or shower.

He also advised on the use of Massage therapy to manage knee pain. According to Dr. Abraham, this entails a massage therapist applying pressure at the right places to help relieve pain and improve mobility. While massage therapy is not a cure, it can help reduce symptoms of arthritis or other conditions that affect the knees. He recommended massage therapy as part of a treatment plan alongside other treatments like physical therapy for those experiencing severe knee pain or discomfort due to inflammation or injury in the joint area.

Dr. Abraham also recommended strength exercises as an effective way to improve knee function and prevent further damage. There are many different strengthening exercises, and some of the most effective ones include walking lunges, leg lifts with an exercise ball, and single-leg wall pushups or floor crunches.

He also spoke of physical therapy as a great way to regain strength and mobility. According to Dr. Abraham, physical therapists can help you manage pain, avoid surgery and prevent knee injuries in the future. Physical therapists work with patients who have suffered an injury or are recovering from injury by offering guidance on strengthening muscles around the knee joints and improving flexibility so that it's easier for them to move around without causing further damage to their joints.

Dr. Robert Abraham is an established chronic pain and neuropathy expert with years of experience in the industry. He became passionate about pain management after seeing his father suffer through the long and painful process of back pain and degenerative disc disease. Based on his education and his passion for helping relieve people of their pain, he founded Exodus Medical. The practice offers various medical services, including weight loss management, non-surgical spinal decompression, neuropathy relief, and knee pain management. Their knee pain management methods include Knee on Trac therapy. This is a non-invasive knee pain therapy for those with everyday knee pain. The therapy isolates the knee for safe and effective traction, which decreases pain. Their neuropathy management entails electro-therapeutic stimulation, physical therapy, and Low-Level Light Therapy (LLLT). Dr. Abraham's treatment approach combines medication, physical therapy, and lifestyle changes to help patients improve their quality of life. In addition to his work with Exodus medical, Dr. Abraham is also a leading researcher in the field of neuropathy. He has published numerous articles in scientific journals and is frequently sought out for his expertise.

