Statement from State Superintendent of Education Dr. Robert Taylor in Recognition of School Counseling Week Feb. 6-10

For Immediate Release: Feb. 6, 2023

“The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi State Board of Education appreciate the work of school counselors throughout the state and the critical role they play in student learning. Along with providing academic advisement, school counselors support students in their social growth and development. Along with educators and families, school counselors are an essential part of the support system for students to ensure all students have what they need to be successful.”

School Counseling Proclamation from Gov. Tate Reeves

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

 

