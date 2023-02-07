Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Partners With Interise to Provide Continuing Education to Minority-Owned Businesses
Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Partners with Not-For-Profit to Provide Continuing Education for Minority-Owned BusinessesWALTHAM, MA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (PWMA) is pleased to announce its partnership with Interise Inc., a not-for-profit organization in Boston, Massachusetts that supports established small-businesses that are located in low-income communities or are minority owned.
Darrell Byers, CEO of Interise, said, “being a former small business owner myself, I personally understand the struggles our alumni go through on a daily basis. From understanding their finances to accessing capital or gaining economic traction with anchor institutions, I have lived and felt the challenges of it all. No matter where I have been in my career, I have always worked to transform lives and that’s exactly what we do at Interise.”
Interise is well known for its StreetWise “MBA” Program that was created in 2004 to help business owners develop the knowledge, management know-how, and the networks needed to grow established small businesses. As their businesses grow, they power inclusive economic development and job creation.
There are now over 10,000 alumni members across the country, and Interise has a robust continuing education program so that they can keep pace with changing markets and opportunities, including programs on strategy, finance, procurement to name a few.
Now, Interise has partnered with PWMA to provide specialized content for their alumni, including topics on raising capital, mergers & acquisitions, employee benefit programs, wealth management and economic market updates. Alumni as well as current members of Interise’s innovative programs will have the opportunity to attend.
George P. Webb, CEO and Managing Partner of PMWA, said, “we are enthusiastically looking forward to supporting Interise’s mission to create an inclusive economy by supporting established small businesses nationwide. This partnership reinforces our own belief that financial literacy is an important part of running a business. Part of our culture as a firm is to help empower others with this foundational knowledge.”
Webb added that they are providing their assistance on a pro-bono basis. The engagement is an extension of the substantial investment they made in creating Pension & Wealth University over the last several years. The program is for their clients and other philanthropic organizations seeking to enhance financial literacy in their communities and across the country.
About Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (PWMA):
Pension & Wealth Management Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PWMA provides advisory expertise in Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Institutional Advisory services to help clients optimize their investment opportunities. Learn more at www.pensionwealth.com
About Interise:
Interise (http://www.interise.org) builds diverse and inclusive local economies through small business development, supporting the growth of minority-owned small businesses and small businesses located in low- and moderate-income communities. Interise contributes to inclusive economic development through its national research on the growth of established small businesses and its award-winning business development programs. As Interise companies grow, they contribute to local job creation and build community wealth. Interise companies historically create new jobs at 5x the rate of the private sector and are responsible for the creation of over 30,000 new jobs. Interise partners with government agencies, anchor institutions, and business associations to offer the StreetWise ‘MBA’™ program in 80+ cities nationwide. Strategic Growth Partners include the Kauffman Foundation, the TD Bank Foundation, the Wells Fargo Foundation and the Prudential Foundation.
Hannah Fortier
Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc.
+1 781-398-0077
info@pensionwealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram