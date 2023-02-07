Pennsylvania Tourism Office Releases 2023 Happy Traveler Guide

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office released the 2023 Happy Traveler, Pennsylvania’s state travel guide dedicated to must-see attractions, exciting events and a resource for planning future getaways.

For travelers looking to visit iconic locations, discover hidden gems, or take part in one-of-a-kind events and cultural experiences, the annual guide provides ideas for how to plan a #PABucketList vacation.

“A new year calls for new adventures in Pennsylvania that allow us to see the world from a new perspective and better connect with ourselves, nature, and community,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film. “Whether planning a getaway to relax and practice a little self-care or checking off a bucket list item, this year’s guide is overflowing with inspiration to explore the unique cities, history, outdoor experiences, food, and culture across the Commonwealth.”

A recent survey shared that more than half of consumers tend to travel two to three times per year, while 24 percent tend to take four or more annual trips. When asked where they turn for inspiration for their trips and vacations, popular sources included word-of-mouth, tourism websites, and social media platforms.

Free copies of the Happy Traveler are available at visitPA.com, which also serves as a hub for trip recommendations and ideas to explore the state with articles like 20+ Must-Visit Places in Pennsylvania. Happy Travelers also can sign up to receive Happy Thoughts, a digital newsletter, in their inbox each month. Additionally, Happy Travelers can always refer to visitPA’s social media channels to discover the latest hot spots and get inspired for their next getaway.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office, housed within the Department of Community and Economic Development, is dedicated to inspiring travel to Pennsylvania. From iconic attractions to hidden gems, tourism in Pennsylvania helps support the state’s economy and creates jobs for local businesses – all while improving residents’ quality of life.

