Forestville Neighborhood will Feature U.P. Forest Products Inside and Out
Following a 150-year company legacy, Longyear will prioritize locally sourced and carbon-friendly building materials.MARQUETTE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Longyear begins the planning and design of Forestville, a proposed Marquette-area neighborhood, the team aims to design a “forest-to-home” community that offers high-quality products harvested from regional timber. Forestville residents will be surrounded by healthy forests and have access to the area’s largest all-season, silent sport trail network. Forestville will begin to unveil designs for its new homes in the coming months.
Throughout the building materials procurement process, Longyear will remain conscious of its carbon footprint and environmental impact, the project’s effect on the local economy, and above all else, quality. Longyear will prioritize sourcing local materials, hiring local talent, and partnering with suppliers from the region that share the company’s environmental values and best practices.
The Forestville architecture team, 42° North, is specifically designing residences with local materials in mind. Longyear will leverage connections with building products companies in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan, and the Great Lakes region to build homes that have incorporated as many sustainably sourced wood products as possible.
Longyear will source a portion of Forestville’s wood products from its production company, Northern Hardwoods. Northern Hardwoods sources timber from selectively harvested and naturally regenerated sites that use no chemicals, an approach that allows the forest to naturally replenish and protect younger, healthy trees so they can continue to grow and store carbon.
As part of its commitment to sustainability, Longyear has hired consultant Lynn Wilson to develop a supply chain and procurement processes that will reduce the project’s environmental impact. Wilson has more than three decades in leadership roles at top-tier forest products and manufacturing companies, including Plum Creek, Rayonier, and most recently, Louisiana Pacific, where she led the supply chain, public policy and sustainable forestry efforts in conjunction with the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI®).
Throughout the life of the project, Forestville will track its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.
ESG tracking encompasses matters such as materials selection, construction methods, community impact, accessibility, procurement, and local engagement. Forestville will be directly connected to the Noquemanon Trail Network’s North system and trails into the City of Marquette.
The Forestville team is currently preparing to submit the project to Marquette Township Zoning and is supporting efforts by Marquette Township and Marquette County Road Commission to develop plans for safe and effective access to the Forestville area.
About Longyear
Longyear is a privately held entrepreneurial asset management company based in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, with a 150-year track record of embracing opportunity and growing long-term value.
Longyear’s current portfolio includes significant holdings of commercial timberlands and ferrous and nonferrous mineral rights, lumber manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, and public/private investments. Current companies include Able Medical Devices, JML Forestry and Northern Hardwoods. Find more information about Longyear at jmlongyear.com.
About Forestville
Forestville is part of the Longyear family of companies, based in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The community will provide ideally situated, sustainably designed residential opportunities for a wide variety of buyers in the Marquette, Michigan area.
The Forestville neighborhood will embrace the surrounding Noquemanon Trail Network and provide outdoor-active residents with immediate access to adjacent public trails and waterways. Diverse home types will be carefully positioned to provide privacy and promote a feeling of community. Planning for Forestville has been in development since early 2021, with move-in anticipated for 2024. Learn more at www.liveforestville.com.
About Marquette, Michigan
Marquette is a city in Marquette County in Michigan. The population was 20,629 at the 2020 United States Census, which makes it the largest city in the Upper Peninsula. Marquette serves as the seat of government of Marquette County. The city of Marquette was named one of the Top Ten Distinctive Destinations by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and has received numerous awards for its quality of life.
David Sim
Longyear Corporation
alysaarwood@jmlongyear.com