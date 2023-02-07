New York State Restaurant Association Partners with Merchynt to Offer Cutting-Edge Reputation Management Software to Members

/EIN News/ -- Santa Monica, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Monica, California -

The New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA) is proud to announce a partnership with Merchynt, a leading white label reputation management software provider. As part of this partnership, NYSRA will offer its members access to Merchynt's white label listing and review management software, allowing them to effectively manage their online reputation and drive more customers to their businesses. This platform will be branded “NYSRA Listings & Reviews” and will have member and nonmember options available.

"We are thrilled to partner with Merchynt to bring our members the latest and most innovative tools for managing their online reputation," said Melissa Fleischut, President and CEO of NYSRA. "In today's digital age, having a strong online presence is more important than ever, and this partnership will help our members stay ahead of the curve and thrive in the competitive restaurant industry without breaking the bank."

Merchynt's software offers a variety of features designed to help restaurants improve their online reputation, including listing management & review management. Not only is Merchynt providing the white label reputation management software, but they are also providing a Google Business Profile optimization service as a way to make it easier for restaurateurs to get the value of this partnership.

"We are excited to partner with NYSRA and help their members enhance their online presence," said Justin Silverman, Founder & CEO of Merchynt. "Our software has helped many small businesses improve their online reputation and drive more business, and we look forward to helping NYSRA members achieve the same success."

NYSRA represents thousands of restaurants across the state of New York and is dedicated to promoting and protecting the interests of the restaurant industry. This partnership with Merchynt is just one of the many ways that NYSRA is working to support its members and help them succeed in today's competitive marketplace. Members report paying upwards of $300 per month for similar services, but with this partnership, NYSRA was able to bring the cost down to just $29.99 per month, saving its members up to 90% on an essential local marketing service.

For more information about NYSRA and its partnership with Merchynt, please visit their co-branded website at: https://www.merchynt.com/nysra-listings-reviews-software

About The New York State Restaurant Association

NYSRA is the leading voice of the hospitality industry throughout New York State. They provide a platform for statewide cooperation and leadership on advocacy issues, along with valuable resources and support services to members. Founded in 1935, the Association has a long track record of working to improve the business climate for the hospitality industry in New York.

About Merchynt

Merchynt is a leading white label reputation management software provider based in Santa Monica, CA, that helps businesses improve their online reputation and drive more customers to their doors. The company's software offers a variety of features focusing on “near me SEO” including white label listing management software, white label review management software, Google Reviews Software, and Google Business Profile management services. Merchynt's software is easy to use and can be resold by other associations, b2b software companies, and marketing agencies.

