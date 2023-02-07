Submit Release
The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced net income of approximately $612,000, or $0.81 per basic share and $0.80 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net income of approximately $451,000, or $0.60 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the six months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded net income of approximately $1,231,000, or $1.63 per basic share and $1.61 per diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $694,000, or $0.92 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2021.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately $343,000 during the quarter, as compared to the same period in 2021. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $2.0 million, as compared to approximately $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $343,000, or 20.6%. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $399,000, offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $56,000. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, no additional provision for loan and lease losses was required. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total non-interest income increased approximately $15,000, or 13.0%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $140,000, or 11.9%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2021. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $16,000, or 23.1%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $165,000, office building expenses of approximately $3,000, and other operating expenses of approximately $5,000, offset in part by decreases in professional service expense of approximately $8,000, and data processing expenses of approximately $25,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2022 were $109.9 million, as compared to $115.3 million at June 30, 2022. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $10.6 million at December 31, 2022, or 9.6% of total assets, as compared to approximately $10.6 million at June 30, 2022, or 9.2% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

    December 31,     June 30,
    2022     2022
    Unaudited     Audited
ASSETS          
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 5,711     $ 10,039  
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value   41,903       45,345  
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK   311       141  
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses          
of $1,055 and $1,057, respectively   58,191       56,894  
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net   747       778  
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE   841       297  
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS   2,232       1,787  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 109,936     $ 115,281  
           
LIABILITIES          
DEPOSITS $ 87,654     $ 97,112  
FHLB ADVANCES   6,000       2,000  
OTHER LIABILITIES   5,722       5,568  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   99,376       104,680  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share          
500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued          
and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,          
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued, 806,086 shares outstanding   15       15  
Additional paid-in capital   13,936       13,931  
Shares held in trust, 49,829 and 49,712 shares at cost, respectively   (794 )     (793 )
Retained earnings   11,037       9,806  
Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares   (8,825 )     (8,825 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   (4,809 )     (3,533 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   10,560       10,601  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 109,936     $ 115,281  



THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

                        

                                                           Three Months Ended     Year-to-Date
    December 31,     December 31,
                       
    2022
(Unaudited)		     2021     2022
(Unaudited)		     2021
                       
INTEREST INCOME:
                      
                       
Interest and fees on loans $ 1,960   $ 1,627   $ 3,967   $ 2,934
Interest and dividends on securities   195     155     388     310
Other interest income   29     3     54     5
                       
Total interest income   2,184     1,785     4,409     3,249
                       
INTEREST EXPENSE:                      
Interest on deposits   132     120     239     250
Interest on borrowings   44     0     45     0
Total interest expense   176     120     284     250
Net interest income before provision for loan losses   2,008     1,665     4,125     2,999
Provision for loan losses   0     0     0     0
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   2,008     1,665     4,125     2,999
                       
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                      
Fees and other non-interest income   43     44     80     79
Miscellaneous income   85     69     164     145
Total non-interest income   128     113     244     224


NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:		                      
Salaries and employee benefits   808     643     1,602     1,264
Office building and equipment expenses   67     64     136     130
Professional Services Expense   114     122     295     229
Data Processing Expense   166     191     332     360
Other operating expense   153     148     339     301
Total non-interest expense   1,308     1,168     2,704     2,284
                       
Income before income taxes   828     610     1,665     939
                       
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   216     159     434     245
                       
Net Income $ 612   $ 451   $ 1,231   $ 694
                       
EARNINGS PER SHARE:                      
Basic $ 0.81   $ 0.60   $ 1.63   $ 0.92
Diluted $ 0.80   $ 0.60   $ 1.61   $ 0.92
                       
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ ---   $ ---   $ ---   $ ---
                       
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:                      
Basic   756,374     757,214     756,374     757,389
Diluted   764,094     757,214     763,818     757,793

Contact: Gates Little
(256) 543-3860


