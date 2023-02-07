Fermented Skincare Revolution: Haruharu Wonder Takes Beauty to a New Level

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Haruharu Wonder, a lifestyle skincare company, uses fermented ingredients to create high-quality, plant-powered skincare. Patented black rice, bamboo shoot barks, and red ginseng boost skin health and beauty.

Fermented foods, like yogurt, wine, and kimchi, are everywhere and even contain probiotics that improve health. Fermentation is now popping up in beauty products everywhere, too.

Haruharu Wonder is a lifestyle skincare brand that truly fulfills our day-to-day necessities. We develop top-grade, all-natural, plant-powered skincare that is at the forefront of innovative fermented ingredients and delivers visible results with assured safety.

Fermentation has been practiced by many cultures for thousands of years. Although the process is simple, it makes the ingredients supercharged so that they deliver powerful benefits for a person’s skin. During fermentation, microorganisms like yeast or bacteria break down a substance into simpler and smaller parts. And simpler and smaller substances can penetrate the skin deeper and more easily.

Haruharu Wonder's products, like toners, serums, cleansing gel, and ampoules, contain fermented ingredients that are protected by a patent. A few of the fermented ingredients found in these cutting-edge products include black rice, bamboo shoot bark, and red ginseng. The best South Korean scientists in the field are always doing research on how to ferment our high-quality ingredients and create great absorption technology for safe and effective skincare.

Their superstar ingredient, black rice, is already rich in antioxidants as it is, but once fermented, its anti-oxidation power dramatically increases. They took advantage of that in the form of daily skincare for maximum results. Anthocyanin, polyphenols, and flavonoids, the famous antioxidants in black rice that increase in power during the fermentation process, are particularly beneficial to the skin because of their broad-spectrum antioxidant activity; it prevents multiple types of oxidative damage, firm the skin, and brightens the complexion.

One fun fact about black rice is that it has a 16-times higher antioxidant amount than black beans, and fermented black rice has over 30 times the antioxidant effect of white rice. It is packed with antioxidants, and fermentation makes it soak into the skin much more effectively.

Within the Haruharu Wonder Black Rice line, the Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner is a brand bestseller. Fermented black rice and bamboo shoots provide powerful antioxidants, hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration, and red ginseng heals and rejuvenates. Several skincare awards have been given to the toner, making it clear that it is a customer favorite.

The Black Rice Hyaluronic Cream is another bestseller from the black rice line. With the same key fermented ingredients as the black rice toner plus evening primrose oil, it provides intensive hydration and nourishment while also improving skin elasticity. The cream also keeps skin soft by making a barrier that keeps moisture from escaping.

For a highly concentrated skin booster, the Black Rice Botanical 2GF Ampoule offers powerful rejuvenating and skin-strengthening effects. The ampoule works through concentrated fermented black rice and bamboo shoot extracts, as well as 2GF, which is a moisture-binding, skin-rejuvenating signaling protein that supports natural collagen production. Vegan EFG and FGF also help cells renew and grow, which keeps the skin looking its healthiest.

HaruHaru Cosmetics