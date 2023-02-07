Digital OOH Advertising Market Size to Reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 12.31%
Global digital-out-of-home advertising market size to reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.31% during 2023-2028.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐎𝐇 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global digital-out-of-home advertising market size reached US$ 16.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.31% during 2023-2028.
Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising involves using digital technology to display advertisements in public spaces, such as billboards, transit shelters, and shopping centers. It uses digital displays that can be connected to a network to display advertisements in real-time. Advertisers can create, manage, and update their advertisements remotely, providing greater flexibility and responsiveness. As compared to traditional OOH advertising, digital OOH advertising offers a more engaging and interactive advertising experience for the target audience, greater engagement and interactivity, and increased return on investment (ROI). Currently, digital billboards, digital transit shelters, and digital kiosks are some of the commonly available product variants in the market.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-ooh-market/requestsample
Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐎𝐇 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
Rapid digitization and the widespread installation of digital displays in public spaces are some of the primary factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the benefits of digital OOH advertising and the rapidly expanding advertising industry are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
Additionally, key market players are actively working and heavily investing in advanced technologies to develop new product variants with unique features, which, in turn, is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the shifting preference toward digital advertising and rapid technological advancements are creating a positive outlook for the market.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1312&method=1
Note: The Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global market statistics. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players
• APG|SGA
• Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.
• Global Media
• JCDecaux
• Lamar Advertising Company
• oOh!media Limited
• Outfront Media Inc.
• Stroer
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on format type, application and end-user.
Market Breakup by Format Type:
• Digital Billboards
• Video Advertising
• Ambient Advertising
• Others
Market Breakup by Application:
• Outdoor
• Indoor
Market Breakup by End-User:
• Retail
• Recreation
• Banking
• Transportation
• Education
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1312&flag=C
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/india-spices-market-size-expected-to-reach-inr-270-928-4-crores-by-2027-cagr-of-11-15-
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/secondhand-luxury-goods-market-to-reach-us-47-1-billion-by-2027-growth-rate-cagr-of-9-4-
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/latin-america-ott-platform-market-growth-rate-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-12-29-during-2022-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/north-america-ice-cream-market-size-to-reach-us-17-5-billion-by-2027-growth-rate-of-4-5-
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/data-lakes-market-expected-size-us-30-2-billion-by-2027-growth-rate-cagr-of-26-4-
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
and Europe: - +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
sales@imarcgroup.com