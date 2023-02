Digital OOH Advertising Market Size to Reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 12.31%

Digital OOH Advertising Market

Global digital-out-of-home advertising market size to reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.31% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐Ž๐‡ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€, the global digital-out-of-home advertising market size reached US$ 16.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.31% during 2023-2028.Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising involves using digital technology to display advertisements in public spaces, such as billboards, transit shelters, and shopping centers. It uses digital displays that can be connected to a network to display advertisements in real-time. Advertisers can create, manage, and update their advertisements remotely, providing greater flexibility and responsiveness. As compared to traditional OOH advertising, digital OOH advertising offers a more engaging and interactive advertising experience for the target audience, greater engagement and interactivity, and increased return on investment (ROI). Currently, digital billboards, digital transit shelters, and digital kiosks are some of the commonly available product variants in the market. Rapid digitization and the widespread installation of digital displays in public spaces are some of the primary factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the benefits of digital OOH advertising and the rapidly expanding advertising industry are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, key market players are actively working and heavily investing in advanced technologies to develop new product variants with unique features, which, in turn, is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the shifting preference toward digital advertising and rapid technological advancements are creating a positive outlook for the market. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players: โ€ข APG|SGA โ€ข Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. โ€ข Global Media โ€ข JCDecaux โ€ข Lamar Advertising Company โ€ข oOh!media Limited โ€ข Outfront Media Inc. โ€ข Stroer

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on format type, application and end-user.

Market Breakup by Format Type:
โ€ข Digital Billboards
โ€ข Video Advertising
โ€ข Ambient Advertising
โ€ข Others

Market Breakup by Application:
โ€ข Outdoor
โ€ข Indoor

Market Breakup by End-User:
โ€ข Retail
โ€ข Recreation
โ€ข Banking
โ€ข Transportation
โ€ข Education
โ€ข Others

Breakup by Region:
โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)
โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others) 