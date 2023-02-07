Healthy Growth: The Rise of the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market | CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size

Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in animal expenditure fuels the growth of the companion animal diagnostics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companion animal diagnostics refer to the medical tests and procedures used to diagnose and monitor the health of household pets such as dogs, cats, and other small animals. These tests help to identify underlying health conditions and assist with the treatment and management of various diseases. Examples of common diagnostic tests for companion animals include blood tests, urine tests, imaging tests such as X-rays and ultrasound, and biopsy procedures. The use of companion animal diagnostics is crucial in ensuring the well-being of our furry friends and improving their quality of life.

What is the size of the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market?

The global companion animal diagnostics industry was estimated at $2.99 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $6.88 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The companion animal diagnostics market can be segmented into the following categories:

Product: This segment includes diagnostic equipment, reagents, and consumables.

Technology: This segment includes traditional diagnostic methods such as blood tests and imaging techniques as well as more advanced techniques such as molecular diagnostics and genetic testing.

End-user: This segment includes veterinary clinics, research institutions, and pet owners.

Animal Type: This segment includes dogs, cats, horses, and other small companion animals.

Geography: This segment includes regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Each segment offers different growth opportunities and market trends, and the market players can focus on these segments to develop effective strategies and gain a competitive edge.

Rise in the prevalence of zoonotic diseases in animals, surge in technological advancements in point-of-care diagnostics, and increase in disposable income levels in the developing regions drive the growth of the global companion animal diagnostics market. On the other hand, lack of skilled veterinary professionals impedes the growth to some extent. However, surge in awareness associated with animal healthcare and increase in adoption of rapid tests and portable instruments in point-of-care diagnostics are projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

Increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in animals had alarmed various veterinary organizations across the world to evaluate specimens for diagnosis from domesticated as well as companion animals for the virus. This factor had a positive impact on the global companion animal diagnostics market. For example, according to the NCBI in 2020, around 40% of animals were diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus out of which 39% of dogs were affected in the United States.

Moreover, companion animals diagnosed with Covid-19 have been used for experimental testing of SARS-CoV-2 veterinary vaccines, which serves as a valuable model for screening vaccines and antiviral drugs. This factor has again boosted the market growth.

The top 5 companion animals, in no particular order, are:

Dogs

Cats

Fish

Birds

Small mammals (such as rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, etc.)

These animals have been popular as pets for many years due to their affectionate nature, low maintenance requirements, and ability to form strong bonds with their owners. They are widely kept as indoor pets and are considered to be a part of the family by many people. Each of these animals has unique personality traits, needs, and characteristics that make them appealing to different groups of people.

What is the difference between a pet and a companion animal?

A pet and a companion animal are terms that are often used interchangeably but have slightly different meanings.

A pet is generally defined as an animal that is kept for pleasure or companionship, and can include a wide variety of species such as dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, and small mammals.

A companion animal, on the other hand, refers specifically to animals that are kept for the purpose of providing emotional support, comfort, and companionship to their owners. This term is commonly used to describe dogs and cats, as these species have a long history of being kept as household pets for their companionship and are often considered members of the family.

In general, both terms refer to animals that are kept as companions and provide emotional support to their owners. The main difference between the two is that the term pet is more general and can refer to a wider range of species, while the term companion animal specifically refers to animals that are kept for emotional support and companionship.

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global companion animal diagnostics market, owing to increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases among these animals. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would garner the fastest CAGR of 10.2% by 2031. This is due to surge in the population of companion animals, growing demand for diagnostics services from the livestock industry, and increasing expenditure to restore the health of the animals.

