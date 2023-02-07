Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,593 in the last 365 days.

Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Three Felony Child Sex Offenders

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested three convicted child sex offenders, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

Jan. 30, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Eagle Pass Station agents encountered two subjects attempting to avoid detection and determined they were illegally present in the United States. Both subjects were apprehended and transported to a processing center. Record checks revealed that Juan Alfaro-Varela, 40, a Salvadoran national, was convicted of unlawful sex activity with a minor, in Salt Lake City, in 2008. He was sentenced to 365 days confinement and 36 months probation. Alfaro-Varela was most recently deported in 2022.

Jan. 31, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Eagle Pass Station agents encountered Lucio Argueta, 64, a Salvadoran national. Record checks revealed that Argueta, was convicted of rape, and sexual assault of a child, in Washington, in 2018. He was sentenced to 18 months confinement and was most recently deported in 2018.

Jan. 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Eagle Pass Station agents encountered eight subjects attempting to avoid detection. All subjects were apprehended and transported to a processing center. Record checks revealed that Arturo Guerrero-Lopez, 32, a Mexican national, was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child, in Florida, in 2016. Guerrero-Lopez was sentenced to five years confinement and was most recently deported in 2021.

As convicted felons, they face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Three Felony Child Sex Offenders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.