Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Three Felony Child Sex Offenders

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested three convicted child sex offenders, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

Jan. 30, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Eagle Pass Station agents encountered two subjects attempting to avoid detection and determined they were illegally present in the United States. Both subjects were apprehended and transported to a processing center. Record checks revealed that Juan Alfaro-Varela, 40, a Salvadoran national, was convicted of unlawful sex activity with a minor, in Salt Lake City, in 2008. He was sentenced to 365 days confinement and 36 months probation. Alfaro-Varela was most recently deported in 2022.

Jan. 31, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Eagle Pass Station agents encountered Lucio Argueta, 64, a Salvadoran national. Record checks revealed that Argueta, was convicted of rape, and sexual assault of a child, in Washington, in 2018. He was sentenced to 18 months confinement and was most recently deported in 2018.

Jan. 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Eagle Pass Station agents encountered eight subjects attempting to avoid detection. All subjects were apprehended and transported to a processing center. Record checks revealed that Arturo Guerrero-Lopez, 32, a Mexican national, was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child, in Florida, in 2016. Guerrero-Lopez was sentenced to five years confinement and was most recently deported in 2021.

As convicted felons, they face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.