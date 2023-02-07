Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming March 28, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased National Vision Holdings, Inc. ("National Vision" or the "Company") EYE common stock between May 13, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their National Vision investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 10, 2021, in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results, National Vision tightened its fiscal 2021 sales outlook (but did not change its earnings guidance), indicating that the Company was suffering from a substantial deterioration in profit margins during fourth quarter 2021.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $8.30, or 13%, to close at $55.22 per share on November 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 9, 2022, National Vision issued its first quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing that the Company's net revenues had decreased 1.2% to $527.7 million, its adjusted CSS had fallen 6.8%, net income had decreased 30.6% to $30.1 million, and its diluted EPS had decreased 28.2% to $0.34. The Company also adjusted its 2022 outlook, indicating that it was performing worse in terms of profits and earnings than before the pandemic.

On this news, National Vision's stock price fell $8.34, or 25.7%, to close at $24.93 per share on May 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) that National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals in order to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (3) that the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact the Company's fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (4) that, as a result, the Company's profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; (5) that the Company's recruitment and retention efforts had not been successful and there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired National Vision common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 28, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005554/en/