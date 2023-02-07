NOX, a Global Leader in Flooring, Recognized by Taking the Sustainability of Flooring to the Next Level at TISE 2023

- Winning the ‘Best of Surfaces' by declaring the introduction of the sustainable raw material to its entire products and production of 100% recyclable products

- Being praised for its sustainable non-adhesive flooring with improved installation convenience, a sanitary hybrid carpet flooring LOOM+, a noise reduction technology SOUNDPROTEC

NOX Corporation (CEO Dan Koh), a global luxury vinyl tile (LVT) manufacturer, won the ‘Best of Surfaces 2023 Award' for its leadership in sustainability at the International Surface Event 2023 (TISE 2023), the largest flooring exhibition in the United States, which was held in Las Vegas from January 31 to February 2, 2023 (local time).

At this exhibition, which attracts more than 600 flooring manufacturers across the world, the Best of Surfaces 2023 Award is given to a company that has marked a significant milestone in the field of 'most eco-friendly and sustainable flooring' after strict evaluations by a group of experts in the flooring industry.

NOX was credited for its contribution to innovation for sustainability through its efforts to use Bio-Circular Balanced PVC, a sustainable raw material that recycled discarded resources such as waste cooking oil to achieve 114% carbon reduction, in its entire products for the first time in the world, launch a product in which the sustainable non-adhesive installation method and technology are applied, declare to produce 100% recyclable flooring products only, and build a circular integrated vertical production system that is conducive to carbon reduction and zero waste.

NOX, which has led the innovation of LVT by releasing Looselay, LVT Click in 2003 came under the spotlight with the launch of Acoustic Setagrip. Also, LOOM+, a hybrid carpet flooring of NOX, has been proven with its high quality by its easy maintenance, excellent durability and waterproof function while addressing concerns about existing carpets. Moreover, its SUPREMWOOD+ and SUPREMSTONE+ were highly appraised by visitors for their designs that realistically embody the texture of wood and stone, industry No.1 acoustic performance, and industry-leading coating technology.

Dan Koh, CEO of NOX, said, "Starting with the introduction of Bio-Circular Balanced PVC to all products, NOX has been accelerating the innovation in converting raw materials accounting for more than 95% of its products into sustainable raw materials made from wasted resources. We will continue to redefine the standard for sustainable flooring by leveraging our safe raw materials, technology and innovative products while keeping our commitment to produce 100% recyclable products only."

About NOX Corporation

With know-how in floor engineering and expertise in new materials accumulated for over 50 years, NOX is a company with the largest global market share in commercial luxury vinyl tile (LVT). NOX is known for its excellent reputation for differentiated multi-layer structure technology, the world's largest number of designs, and unparalleled quality. The company has experienced a steady increase in demand for its most sustainable products with high durability that can be used for a longer period and recycled into products again, especially in the US and Europe, and strengthened its position in the global market. After establishing a plant in Ohio, US in 2015, NOX is continuously strengthening its potential for growth in the global market through the expansion of the first plant and the construction of the second one in 2019. In 2021, it also began full-scale operation of its NOX ASEAN production plant equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in Vietnam. www.NOXglobal.com

