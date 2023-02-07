CMG Home Loans Opens Branches in York, PA, and Hanover, PA, With Branch Manager Wendy Landis

YORK, Pa., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Home Loans, the retail division of the well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm, CMG Financial, is pleased to announce the opening of branches in York, PA, and Hanover, PA. The branches are a continuation of the sizable expansion of CMG Home Loans that is sweeping the Mid-Atlantic and is headed by President Bill Landon. Taking the helm as branch manager of the new locations is Wendy Landis, NMLS ID# 257320.

With over 20 years in the mortgage industry, Landis brings an impressive knowledge of the mortgage industry and a reputation for prioritizing communication and putting her clients first. Landis also has extensive leadership experience which will be critical to this new branch of 11 mortgage professionals and growing.

"My team and I are grateful to have joined a company that provides the products and programs needed to deliver top-notch service to every borrower whether they are buying, building, or refinancing a home," said Landis. "South-central PA is my home, and I am excited to bring these local and national resources to help my community make its financial and homeownership dreams come true."

"In an industry where integrity and knowledge are key, we couldn't have asked for a better team to help expand our reach across the mid-Atlantic," said Landon. "It's leaders like Wendy and her team who have allowed us to achieve such tremendous growth and help so many clients realize the CMG Home Loans difference."

