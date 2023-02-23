Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,590 in the last 365 days.

Affordable Dental Implants in Philadelphia Available from Dr. Katie Alger & DICE Dental

Logo for DICE Dental, Springfield dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

DICE Dental in Springfield offers affordable dental implants for qualified patients.

Outside of the aesthetic benefits of a dental implant, there’s a lot of other health benefits that come with it.”
— Dr. Katie Alger
SPRINGFIELD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable dental implants in Springfield are available from DICE Dental. The Philadelphia area dentist allows patients to restore their smile and get back to smiling and speaking confidently.

A dental implant is a medical-grade titanium screw that acts like the root of a missing tooth. The screw is surgically placed into the jawbone. Once the jawbone heals and fuses to the implant, a custom-made crown is placed over the top of the screw for a natural look and finish. This durable restoration makes eating and speaking easier and painless.

“Outside of the aesthetic benefits of a dental implant, there’s a lot of other health benefits that come with it,” says Dr. Katie Alger, dentist in Springfield. “An implant can help prevent the shrinking and weakening of your jaw and decreases wear and tear placed on your natural teeth.”

Due to oral health and gum health reasons, not everyone may be a candidate for dental implants. However, DICE Dental offers supplemental treatments that help improve the likelihood of implant success.

A single dental implant from DICE Dental starts at $850.

Other cosmetic dentistry services DICE Dental offers include crowns and dentures in Springfield.

To learn more about affordable dental implants from the Springfield dentist and to request an appointment, visit https://dice-dental.com/springfield/. New patients are welcome.

About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Discover DICE Dental

You just read:

Affordable Dental Implants in Philadelphia Available from Dr. Katie Alger & DICE Dental

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.