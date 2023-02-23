Affordable Dental Implants in Philadelphia Available from Dr. Katie Alger & DICE Dental
DICE Dental in Springfield offers affordable dental implants for qualified patients.
Outside of the aesthetic benefits of a dental implant, there’s a lot of other health benefits that come with it.”SPRINGFIELD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable dental implants in Springfield are available from DICE Dental. The Philadelphia area dentist allows patients to restore their smile and get back to smiling and speaking confidently.
— Dr. Katie Alger
A dental implant is a medical-grade titanium screw that acts like the root of a missing tooth. The screw is surgically placed into the jawbone. Once the jawbone heals and fuses to the implant, a custom-made crown is placed over the top of the screw for a natural look and finish. This durable restoration makes eating and speaking easier and painless.
“Outside of the aesthetic benefits of a dental implant, there’s a lot of other health benefits that come with it,” says Dr. Katie Alger, dentist in Springfield. “An implant can help prevent the shrinking and weakening of your jaw and decreases wear and tear placed on your natural teeth.”
Due to oral health and gum health reasons, not everyone may be a candidate for dental implants. However, DICE Dental offers supplemental treatments that help improve the likelihood of implant success.
A single dental implant from DICE Dental starts at $850.
Other cosmetic dentistry services DICE Dental offers include crowns and dentures in Springfield.
To learn more about affordable dental implants from the Springfield dentist and to request an appointment, visit https://dice-dental.com/springfield/. New patients are welcome.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
