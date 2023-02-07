SELECT MEDICAL AND OHIOHEALTH EXPAND JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP

Add New Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital and Neuro Transitional Center in Central Ohio

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical and OhioHealth today announced that their joint venture (JV) partnership, OHRH, LLC, signed a definitive agreement with Reunion Hospital Holdings to acquire the operating assets of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital located at 3805 Emerald Parkway in Dublin, OH. Upon closing of the transaction, the newly-acquired hospital will offer exceptional inpatient care along with the location of the JV's current 74-bed OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital in Columbus' Victorian Village. The new facility will be renamed OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital – Dublin.

Additionally, the JV is expanding to provide neuro transitional care to the areas outside of central Ohio. The Select Medical/OhioHealth JV will break ground in spring 2023 to build a new, 12-bed rehabilitation neuro transitional center (NTC) located at 6640 Perimeter Drive in Dublin, OH. The NTC will be the first of its kind for this region.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with OhioHealth to meet the growing needs of the central Ohio region," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president of hospital operations at Select Medical. "Combined, our rehabilitation hospitals and NTC will include 126 beds with highly trained interdisciplinary clinical teams providing world-class care to help patients restore their function and independence and return to community."

OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital – Dublin will feature 40 private rooms and state-of-the-art rehabilitation technology and equipment to treat patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, amputation, neurological disorders and orthopedic conditions.

"OhioHealth is committed to providing advanced care, close to home," Brian Jepson, president, OhioHealth Central Market said. "Joint ventures are a very important component of OhioHealth's goal of offering exceptional care for our patients and their families, in addition to our OhioHealth sites around the state. Since 2013, OhioHealth has developed a strong working relationship with Select Medical. We are proud of the amazing care happening at the OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital, and look forward to increasing access to care for the patients we serve."

The new OhioHealth Rehabilitation Neuro Transitional Center will be staffed by a clinical team who provides care in a residential setting for people recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and other neurological diseases. These patients require continued medical coordination, specialized therapies and supervision before safely reintegrating home under the care of a family member or caregiver. The center is expected to open in spring 2024.

The Select Medical and OhioHealth JV expanded partnership also includes 38 NovaCare outpatient physical therapy centers across Ohio. Additionally, its existing OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital has been named a "Best Rehab Hospital" by U.S. News & World Report and "Best Rehab Center" by Newsweek.

About OhioHealth

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.

Serving its communities since 1891, it is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 1414 hospitals, 200+ ambulatory sites, hospice, home-health, medical equipment and other health services spanning a 47-county area. It has been recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" 15 times since 2007.

OhioHealth hospitals include OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Berger Hospital, OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center and Van Wert Health. For more information, please visit our website at www.ohiohealth.com.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of December 31, 2022, Select Medical operated 103 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,928 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 540 occupational health centers in 41 states. At December 31, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit: www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contacts

For Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, 717-920-4035 or seckenroth@selectmedical.com

For OhioHealth: Marcus Thorpe, 614-584-8188 or marcus.thorpe@ohiohealth.com

SOURCE Select Medical Corporation