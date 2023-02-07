Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,510 in the last 365 days.

Ekinops Announces MEF 3.0 certification for Ethernet Product Family

PARIS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport systems and network access solutions, today announces that its entire Ethernet Access Device portfolio, supported by its unique OneOS6 network operating system, has been certified under the MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet compliance program of the Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF).

 

This certification marks an important milestone in the validation of Ethernet related services supported by the OneOS6 network operating system, confirming its status as a uniquely consolidated system to support Layer 2 (L2), Layer 3 (L3), Voice, SD-WAN and Virtualized services.

MEF 3.0 certification is now available for various 1647 and 1651 platforms, supporting E-Line, E-Lan, E-Tree, E-Access and E-Transit services. Depending on the platform, it is possible to use the same hardware platform to deliver L2, L3 or SD-WAN services, thus reducing the amount of equipment which must be validated and maintained for various services.

"MEF certification is an important signal to the market that Ekinops' family of Ethernet Access Devices conforms to some of the highest standards in the telecoms industry." said Sylvain Quartier, VP Marketing and Product Strategy for Access at Ekinops. "Demonstrating that our devices are certified by independent and international standard bodies has never been more important. MEF 3.0 certification is a powerful hallmark that will instill confidence in our worldwide operator customer base." 

With this MEF 3.0 certification, Ekinops demonstrates its commitment to provide top of the line products to its primary customers and worldwide operators. This move also addresses the need to reduce cost of ownership and time to market, while introducing new innovative services.

An industry association of 200+ member companies, MEF's aim is to develop a global federation of network, cloud, and technology providers to establish dynamic, assured, and certified services that empower enterprise digital transformation. The engine powering this mission is the MEF 3.0 Global Services Framework which is based on four pillars of Services, LSO APIs, Community, and Certification.

For more information about the Ekinops EAD portfolio, please visit https://www.ekinops.com/products-services/products/oneaccess/ethernet-access-devices/ead-fiber-10g  

For more on MEF: https://www.mef.net/ 

All press releases are published after the close of trading on Euronext Paris.

EKINOPS Contact:
Didier Brédy
Chairman and CEO
contact@ekinops.com

Investors:
Mathieu Omnes
Investor relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr

Press:
Amaury Dugast
Press relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
adugast@actus.fr

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ekinops-announces-mef-3-0-certification-for-ethernet-product-family-301740974.html

SOURCE Ekinops

You just read:

Ekinops Announces MEF 3.0 certification for Ethernet Product Family

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.