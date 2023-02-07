Reuters Events Free Webinar: The Evolution of Automotive Technology

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Reuters Events is hosting a high-level webinar discussion on February 16th at 4pm CET focused on The Evolution of Automotive Technology.

The rapid advancement of technology has heavily influenced many industries in the modern world, and the automotive industry is no exception. Automotive technology has enhanced user experience, vehicle safety, and fuel efficiency. The industry needs to accelerate incorporation of technology into their products to cope with increased consumer demands, make them as safe as possible to operate, and make a shift to zero-emission.

Hear from executives of Mercedes Pay and Vinfast for what is sure to be a must-listen webinar. Sign up for this free session on February 16th at 4pm CET now.

You will learn from:

Nico Kersten, CEO , Mercedes Pay

, Plato Pathrose, CTO Vantix - Technical Director & Advisor of ADAS & Automated Driving , Vinfast

, Dr. Mario De Felice, Head of Software Architecture, Jaguar Land Rover

Moderator: Neil Kennett, Editor, Carsofthefuture.co.uk

Register now to listen in live or receive the recordings.

Here are some key concepts you can expect to be addressed in this panel discussion:

How to provide a highly personalized driving experience for users through in-vehicle technology and tailored interactions

Evaluate the role of automotive technology towards carbon neutrality

Assess how we can facilitate the large-scale deployment of autonomous vehicles

Unable to join us live? Not to worry, register for free here and we will send you the recordings after.

Kind regards,

Nabil

Nabil Awan

Project Director

Automotive

Reuters Events

nabil.awan@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153957