Uplift Partners with Margaritaville at Sea to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Payment Options on Cruises

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift, the leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution for the world's top travel and retail brands, has partnered with Margaritaville at Sea to offer customers installment payments on all bookings. Beginning now for a limited time, Margaritaville at Sea will be offering interest-free payments via Uplift.

This new payment offering provides customers the benefit of reserving cruise experiences by spreading the cost over easy monthly payments. Additionally, through Uplift's pay over time option, customers can easily upgrade to a larger cabin class or add on-board amenities or shore excursions for only a few extra dollars a month.

Margaritaville at Sea's flagship vessel, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, offers three-day/two-night micro-vacations from Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island. While onboard, guests can enjoy gourmet food and beverage options, such as JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, along with pools, retail stores, a spa and fitness center, and other services and amenities.

"Our loyal travelers enjoy the carefree vacation lifestyle and expect flexibility in the booking experience," said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., President and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. "This is why Uplift's monthly payment options are the perfect way to provide ease and peace of mind for our guests. And, to celebrate the launch of this partnership, we'll offer limited-time, interest-free payment options, making now a wonderful time to book an affordable trip to The Bahamas."

Uplift partners with over 300 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts, and other major travel providers to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve.

"Uplift is thrilled to be partnering with such a lively and exciting brand like Margaritaville at Sea," said Rob Borden, SVP of Commercial & Cruise at Uplift. "With this new relationship, Uplift will now offer guests the option of interest-free monthly installments to easily begin sailing the tropical waters and enjoying their experience at sea."

With Uplift, there are no late fees or prepayment penalties and customers can book now and spread the cost over affordable monthly payments, rather than paying in full at one time. Customers see the total cost of their purchase upfront including the monthly payment amount and may select from a variety of monthly installments term lengths.

Uplift's Buy Now Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking. To learn more, visit: http://www.margaritavilleatsea.com/uplift.

*Down payment may be required. Actual terms are based on your credit score and other factors and may vary. APRs range from 0% to 36%. Not everyone is eligible. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: www.uplift.com/lenders. Privacy Policy. Terms of Use.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com.

About Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea is a floating island vacation at sea that brings together the brand's iconic hospitality and experiences with the ability to escape and see the world. The inaugural ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, features 658 cabins with nautical details and colors influenced by the sea, sand, and sky. Amenities include several dining venues, pools, entertainment programming, retail stores, a St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, and more. For more information, visit www.margaritavilleatsea.com.

