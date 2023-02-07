Private Jet Company Volato Announces Participation in NBAA Southeast Regional Forum and NGPA Palm Springs

NBAA Regional will be held February 8th and NGPA is February 9th and 10th

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato , the most efficient way to own a private jet, today announced its participation in both NBAA's Southeast Regional Forum and NGPA Palm Springs . NBAA's Regional Forum will be held at the Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport (OPF) in Opa Locka, Florida, on February 8th. NGPA will run February 9th and 10th, and will take place at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California.

The NBAA Regional Forum is recognized as one of the best local networking events for business aviation professionals, pilots, owners, manufacturers, and anyone involved in the day-to-day operations of business and private aircraft. The event brings together current and prospective business aircraft owners, operators, manufacturers, customers and other industry personnel for a one-day event featuring exhibits, an aircraft display and education sessions to help introduce business aviation to local officials and prospective owners and operators, and to address any current issues in the regions.

To meet with the team at NBAA Opa Locka on February 8, visit booth 132 or email RSVP@FlyVolato.com to make an appointment.

NGPA is the largest organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer aviation professionals and enthusiasts from around the world. Since 1990 their mission has been simple: to build, support, and unite the LGBTQ aviation community worldwide. The Palm Springs event serves as their warm-up event and features keynote speakers, hundreds of ATP-qualified active airline pilots seeking employment, aviation products and services, and educational seminars for both commercial, business/corporate, and general aviation pilots.

To meet with the team at NGPA Palm Springs on February 9th and 10th, visit booth 332 or email RSVP@FlyVolato.com to make an appointment.

The Volato team will be recruiting top industry talent, meeting potential customers and connecting with flight departments throughout the course of both events.

About Volato :

Volato is a full-service aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy luxury private jets through innovative, friendly, and sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card and charter programs. Volato's fractional program uniquely offers flexible hours and a revenue share on every live mission for owners in a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elites , which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers, and Gulfstream G280 ' s , which are optimized for missions of up to ten passengers.

For more information, visit https://www.flyvolato.com .

All Volato flights are operated by its DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiary (G C Aviation, Inc., d/b/a Volato) or by an approved vendor air carrier.

