Third Culture Capital Leads Latest Funding Round for Ciba Health

3CC Joins Board Leadership of Ciba Health Ahead of Anticipated Series A Fund; Brings Further Attention to Disparities in Chronic Care

Third Culture Capital (3CC), a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in diverse, minority, and "Third Culture" led startups revolutionizing healthcare innovation and modern care delivery, led the latest funding round of Ciba Health, a global digital therapeutics company and cutting-edge technology platform addressing and reversing chronic disease conditions.

3CC Founder and Managing Partner Julien L. Pham, MD, MPH will join Ciba Health's board of directors to guide the company through its expansion of care delivery, and upcoming mobile app launch. 3CC will also bring important new relationships to Ciba Health's network of payors and partners, further amplifying their patient reach.

"We have reached a critical point in Ciba Health's growth as we prepare to scale and improve our technology stack, further extending accessibility and flexibility for our users," said Ciba Health Founder and CEO Dr. Innocent Clement. "The past few years have shown us that there is still work to be done for the chronic condition management industry to improve the lives of patients globally. While Ciba Health has been fortunate to have positively impacted thousands of lives through our targeted programs, we look forward to changing even more lives for the better in the future."

Prior to Ciba Health, Clement co-founded Kaia Health Inc., a chronic pain management and virtual care company, where he directed partnerships, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, hiring and expansion across North America.

Ciba Health's program individually tailors chronic care to address root causes of an individual's symptoms, and allows patients to choose their own team of providers from various locations, languages, and cultural and/or economic backgrounds that will remain dedicated providers for them throughout the program. Ciba Health also provides patients with internet devices and other tools to address access gaps in global healthcare more deeply.

"We were drawn to Dr. Clement's personal background and unique perspective towards addressing the pitfalls of conventional medical models when it comes to chronic disease management," says Pham. "We like that Ciba Health's holistic health approach and multidisciplinary care don't just identify and manage chronic disease symptoms but aim to reverse them. This is true care delivery and if successful, could have tremendous positive global impact. We are optimistic that Dr. Clement and his team will gather even greater interest and business engagement for Ciba Health after this financing round."

3CC works with immigrant, minority, and women founders who are creating solutions that address the unmet needs of vulnerable communities to transform healthcare delivery for all. 3CC's support reinforces Ciba Health's values of advancing equity, diversity and inclusion in healthcare delivery, and improving care delivery through innovative and global technology solutions.

The funding round led by 3CC closed on Dec. 31, 2022 at an undisclosed amount. Plug & Play Ventures also participated in the round. Ciba Health is already known for impacting the diabetes therapeutics market share and aims to address the unmet need of chronic care solutions. The platform uses cutting-edge technology and a custom dedicated team of providers to help patients lead healthy lives by creating a personalized health plan and ensuring the patient has tools, knowledge and behavioral support to implement it.

The revolutionary chronic care company anticipates raising a Series A round in the coming months. Listen to testimonials from Ciba Health users reversing their chronic disease conditions here.

ABOUT THIRD CULTURE CAPITAL

Third Culture Capital (3CC) is an immigrant-founded, physician-led, seed-stage venture capital firm whose mission is to advance equity and diversity in healthcare innovation. 3CC prioritizes early-stage investments in "Third Culture entrepreneurs'' whose unique perspectives have the potential to help transform healthcare and address health disparities by optimizing care delivery in healthtech and biotech. 3CC's community of founders, investors and operators work with entrepreneurs to help turn their vision into reality, drawing on hard-won experiences scaling some of the most successful companies in the world.

ABOUT CIBA HEALTH

Ciba Heath was established in 2020, with the mission of improving health through precision and personalized medicine. Initially focused on Pre & type 2 diabetes reversal, Ciba has grown its portfolio of products to include Advanced Primary Care, Depression & Anxiety, and Digestive Health. Offering tailored health programs to its patients, Ciba addresses the root cause of a disease with its team of doctors, psychiatrists, health coaches, and nutritionists, leveraging cutting edge technology for predictive analytics, remote patient monitoring, and digital therapeutic devices for real time data monitoring. Ciba Health was recently named among NY Digital Health 100 winners for 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005984/en/