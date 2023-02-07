Go on a Journey of Making a Quilt in the New Journal by Lauralee Acierno

Introducing the newest addition to the world of quilting: The Story of Your Quilt journal. This comprehensive journal is dedicated to all the makers of both art and traditional quilts or for anyone with a keen interest in quilting. Laura has incorporated some motivational quotes which will surely keep you motivated throughout the journey of making your quilt. One of the best quotes in the journal is:

Imagination is the beginning of creation, you imagine what you desire, you will what you imagine, and at last, you create what you will. – George Bernard Shaw.

The quote inspires the users of the journal to imagine how they will be making their quilt from beginning to end. There is space provided for you to write about or draw your thoughts so you can gather some fun ideas, helping you to create your own unique piece of art.

The main idea of the journal The Story of Your Quilt Journal is to give the quilt makers a journal where they can record the whole beautiful process of making their quilt. There is space for you to write your story and even attach fabrics you choose. So, when you are finally finished, you can look back at the beautiful journey you have traveled and see that though you may have made some missteps and may have had some glorious inspirations, it all comes together to create a beautiful quilt and story. This can then be passed on to the recipient of the quilt, creating a lasting legacy.

In-between your story Laura has also shared her journey of one of her first quilts so you can grab your inspiration from her because as she has mentioned: I was a bit intimidated though as I’d no idea how to make a quilt or even to sew. Even though making a quilt was a new practice for her, she kept on going and created a beautiful quilt. Laura inspires us with her words and her unique work.

About the Author

Lauralee Acierno is a quilter, journaler, and all around art loving person who got her start out of necessity and continues out of sheer love for fabrics, design, and writing. On any given day, you can find her busy with a quilt or writing poetry, always with her two cats in tow. She enjoys sitting on their back porch reading, playing in her garden, and walking in the park with her husband, Frank; observing nature and taking in the light.

