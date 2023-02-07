Ultrafiltration Market to Reach $3.7 Bn by 2031 | Discover the Factors Influencing the Demand and Emerging Trends

Ultrafiltration Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultrafiltration market was estimated at $1.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $3.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The demand for ultrafiltration among sectors such as pharmaceutical and food & beverages remained almost intact even during the pandemic.

Especially, growth in the pharmaceutical sectors where ultrafiltration is widely used for producing pure and ultrapure water helped the market retain its growth curve.

The global ultrafiltration market is analyzed across type, module, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the polymeric segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period. The ceramic segment is also analyzed through the market.

Based on module, the hollow fiber segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period. The other segments discussed through the report include plate & frame and tubular.

Based on application, the industrial treatment segment garnered nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global ultrafiltration market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global ultrafiltration market report include Applied Membranes, Inc., Aquatech International LLC, DuPont, Trucent, FUMATECH BWT GmbH, Genex Utility, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Pentair plc, Sterlitech Corporation, AECOM, SUEZ, Synder Filtration, Inc., Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH (BMT), and The 3M Company. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

