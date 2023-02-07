Purple Heart Homes, FOX Sports and FOX Tech Celebrate Successful Home Renovation for USAF Veteran with Ceremony
EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes, in partnership with FOX Sports and FOX Tech, completed a renovation project in Goodyear, Arizona for Stephen Huth, a United States Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam and Korea. FOX provided Mr. Huth with a new wheelchair ramp and flooring, kitchen modifications to aid in his safety and accessibility, along with landscaping and exterior paint. In partnership with Purple Heart Homes and FOX, Preferred Choice Restoration, a local Arizona company, provided an ADA accessible bathroom remodel for the veteran.
As a tribute to the veteran's service to our nation, Purple Heart Homes, FOX Sports, and FOX Tech will be hosting a Mission Complete Ceremony on Friday, February 10th at 10:00am leading up to Super Bowl weekend. The event will celebrate the veteran's service and officially welcome him home.
"We are so grateful for the support of FOX Sports and FOX Tech in helping us serve our military veterans," said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes. "This project would not have been possible without our partners’ generosity and dedication to giving back to those who have served our country."
“They [Purple Heart Homes, FOX Sports, and FOX Tech] have done so much here to make it easier for him to get around. We're just thrilled,” said the veteran’s daughter-in-law and caretaker, Connie Huth.
Purple Heart Homes, FOX Sports and FOX Tech are honored to have collaborated on this project and to have made a positive impact in the life of a deserving veteran. The organizations are dedicated to helping veterans in need and improving their quality of life.
“FOX Sports is committed to supporting our military veterans and their families," said Mark Toyama, Director of Community Partnerships at FOX Sports. "Partnering with Purple Heart Homes to make a positive impact on the lives of veterans is a privilege and an important part of the legacy Super Bowl LVII on FOX will leave behind.”
Purple Heart Homes will continue to work with FOX Sports, FOX Tech, and other community partners to provide housing solutions for military veterans in the Greater Phoenix area and beyond.
Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras.
Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.
