Medical Marijuana Market Is Going To Boom with GW Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, Sativa

Medical marijuana is the use of the Cannabis plant or its extracts, such as THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol), as a physician-recommended form of medicine or herbal therapy. Medical marijuana is used to treat a variety of symptoms and conditions, including chronic pain, nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy, among others. The availability and legal status of medical marijuana vary between countries and states, with some regions allowing its use for medicinal purposes while others prohibit it entirely.

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Medical Marijuana Market have also been included in the study.

Medical Marijuana Market Key Players: Cara Therapeutics Inc., Canopy Growth, Insys Therapeutics, CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., Cannabis Sativa, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Aphria, GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, Lexaria Corp, International Consolidated Companies, Inc.

Medical Marijuana Market Segmentation by Medical Application: Chronic Pain, Migraine, Cancer, Arthritis, and Others

Medical Marijuana Market Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

