Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,631 in the last 365 days.

LandOpt to introduce STIHL, Rancho Mesa Insurance and Aspire Software as new Channel Partners at Upcoming Annual Meeting

Prospective LandOpt Members Invited to Attend Conference in Phoenix, February 22-23

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandOpt, which helps independent landscape contractors nationwide increase revenue, cash flow and profitability, is welcoming three new green industry leaders to its growing Channel Partner network.

LandOpt Channel Partners provide members with a wide array of mission-critical products and services. Many offer preferred pricing and discount programs.

Joining LandOpt are Aspire Software, Rancho Mesa Insurance and STIHL. They will exhibit at LandOpt’s annual Principals Meeting & Success Celebration in Phoenix later this month. At the same time, LandOpt will host Rock On! a prospective members workshop February 22-23.

“Channel Partners are increasingly important to our members as they navigate through economic challenges,” said LandOpt president Jim Westover. “Whether it’s saving them money, keeping them abreast of industry trends or providing advice, Channel Partners really contribute to our members’ bottom lines.”

Other LandOpt Channels Partners attending the conference include Ariens Co/Gravely, Corkboard Concepts, Ewing Irrigation, K-Rain Manufacturing, SiteOne Landscape Supply and Velocity Truck Centers/Isuzu. Prospective LandOpt members will have the opportunity to meet with them. They also will receive a complimentary business review, get advice from LandOpt coaches on a variety of key business topics and network with current members. Registration includes attending a sales workshop presented by industry marketing expert and author Jack Jostes.

For details on the prospective members’ workshop and to register visit: https://landopt.com/rock-on-prospective-members-workshop.

Seats are limited.

About LandOpt

Founded in 2004, LandOpt works with independent landscape contractors across the U.S., helping them increase productivity, revenue, cash flow and profitability. The LandOpt system addresses all areas of a green industry business, including sales, marketing, operations, human resources and business management. On-site and remote coaching ensures that LandOpt contractors achieve their financial goals. To learn more visit:  www.landopt.com.

Contact:
Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter
BRitter@bradritter.com
740.815.1892


Primary Logo

You just read:

LandOpt to introduce STIHL, Rancho Mesa Insurance and Aspire Software as new Channel Partners at Upcoming Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.