Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at WEST 2023 on February 14-16 in San Diego, CA

Showcasing Solutions From More Than 50 Technology Vendors

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 50 solution providers in its partner pavilion at WEST 2023, the premier sea services conference and exposition. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, this year’s event titled: Readiness, Capability and Capacity: How Do the Sea Services Match Up Against the Future Threat? brings together industry and military leaders to address the current sea challenges and explore current and future naval platforms and technologies to accelerate the missions of military and government operations.

WHO:

Attendees will include professionals in the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Participants will benefit from the open discussions, valuable networking and access to the latest technologies that WEST provides to support their missions. Carahsoft’s partner pavilion will feature more than 50 partners showcasing a full range of cybersecurity and technology solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at Booth #2631 and vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

WHEN:

Tuesday-Thursday, February 14-16, 2023

WHERE:

San Diego Convention Center
111 West Harbor Drive
San Diego, CA 92101
Directions

Vendor Partners Demoing in Carahsoft Booth #2631:

  • Anaconda
  • Archive360
  • BigID
  • Contrast Security
  • CORAS
  • Databricks
  • Flashpoint
  • ForgeRock
  • Govini
  • Granicus
  • KeyFactor
  • Liquidware
  • MacStadium
  • Magnet Forensics
  • MixMode
  • Proven Optics
  • Puppet by Perforce
  • Qualys
  • Reversing Labs
  • Saviynt
  • Systecon
  • Wasabi
  • Zebra

Vendor Partners Exhibiting in the Carahsoft Pavilion:

  • Adobe (#2843)
  • Alteryx (#2640)
  • Appgate (#2837)
  • Armis (#2943)
  • Axonius (#2937)
  • Bastille (#3040)
  • BlackBerry (#2741)
  • Broadcom (#3030)
  • Censys (#3032)
  • CloudBees (#2830)
  • Cloudera (#2930)
  • Collibra (#3042)
  • Cribl (#2833)
  • Denodo (#2841)
  • Carahsoft DevSecOps (#3044)
  • DocuSign (#2636)
  • Entrust (#2835)
  • Exabeam (#2942)
  • Fidelis (#2934)
  • Forescout (#2643)
  • Gigamon (#2739)
  • HackerOne (#2844)
  • Hashicorp (#2745)
  • Hitachi Vantara (#2840)
  • Infoblox (#3036)
  • Informatica (#2932)
  • Instabase (#2940)
  • Jumio (#2936)
  • Logitech (#2933)
  • Lookout (#2634)
  • Lyme (#3034)
  • Netskope (#2834)
  • Nvidia (2941)
  • Okta (#2831)
  • Ping Identity (#2632)
  • Proofpoint (#2845)
  • Pyramid (#2742)
  • Radiant Logic (#2630)
  • RegScale (#2642)
  • Skyhigh Security (#2842)
  • Splunk (#2641 & #2639)
  • Tanium (#2832)
  • Thales TCT (#2944)
  • Trellix (#2838)
  • Trend Micro (#2740)
  • Vectra (#2738)
  • Venafi (#2743)
  • VMware (#2644)
  • WalkMe (#2935)
  • Wasabi (#2945)
  • Zoom (#2931)

Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners Exhibiting at West:

  • 10ZiG (#2535)
  • Akamai (#3049)
  • AWS (#937)
  • Anchore (#2818)
  • Anomali (#2353)
  • Apposite (#2450)
  • Aqua (#2537)
  • Atlassian (#2351)
  • Axway (#2952)
  • Basis Tech (#1507)
  • BeyondTrust (#1313)
  • Cellebrite (#1515)
  • Cofense (#2854)
  • Commvault (#1838)
  • Conceal (#1848)
  • Confluent (#2541)
  • CrowdStrike (#2823)
  • DataLocker (#2924)
  • DDN (#3021)
  • Delinea (#2247)
  • Dell Technologies (#2321)
  • DTech Apps by Discover Technologies (#1113)
  • Eclypsium (#2821)
  • Ekahau (#3122)
  • Elastic (#1723)
  • EnterpriseDB (#2350)
  • Forcepoint (#2434)
  • Fortinet (#2623)
  • Forward Networks (#2951)
  • GitLab (#1141)
  • Google (#1323)
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#2113)
  • IBM (#2423)
  • Mandiant (#1549)
  • Neo4j (#1317)
  • Nokia (#1215)
  • Noname (#2949)
  • Nutanix (#1748)
  • Oracle (#2815)
  • Palo Alto Networks (#2501)
  • Poly (#1730)
  • Rapid7 (#2533)
  • Recorded Future (#1337)
  • Red Hat (#2335)
  • Riverbed (#1704)
  • Rubrik (#1534)
  • Salesforce (#923)
  • Sailpoint (#3050)
  • Samsung (#1031)
  • SAP (#2702)
  • ServiceNow (#2531)
  • Snowflake (#2948)
  • SolarWinds (#1431)
  • Synopsys (#3123)
  • Systecon (#2538)
  • Telos (#3014)
  • Tenable (#2706)
  • Tricentis (#2703)
  • Vast (#1749)
  • Veritas (#2439)
  • Zscaler (#1043)

CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENT:

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s after-hours networking reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 15th at the San Diego Wine & Culinary Center in San Diego, CA.

San Diego Wine & Culinary Center
200 W Harbor Dr.
Suite #120
San Diego, CA 92101

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, contact Ariana Crespo at (571) 662-4956 or WEST@carahsoft.com and visit the Carahsoft WEST 2023 Partner Pavilion Website.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com


Primary Logo

