CBRN defense market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled CBRN Defense 2023-2033. It includes profiles of CBRN Defense and Forecasts Market Segment by Equipment Type (Detection, Protection, Decontamination, And Simulation & Training), Market Segment by End Users (Defence And Civil & Commercial), Market Segment by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa), Profiles of Leading Companies across Regions.



The CBRN Defense market was valued at US$ 17.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Emerging Bio-Threats and Unexpected Emergence of COVID

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has triggered international community to introspect on the current and future biological threat and their preparedness against them. After COVID-19 led pandemic brought the whole world in standstill position, various government especially developed ones have started reprioritising their defense budget on R&D in the field of CBRN identification, defense and protection. For example, Eu Union proposed to consider setting up an EU CBRN Centre of Excellence as a CBRN competence centre for the EU. Such a centre would serve as a reference point for other EU bodies and agencies that work within their specific mandates on aspects of CBRN threat/risk reduction, preparedness, response and mitigation.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/cbrn-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 287-page report provides 126 tables and 167 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the CBRN Defense market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for CBRN Defense. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including equipment type, and end users and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing CBRN Defense market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Geopolitical tensions among CBRN armed states in Asia Pacific and Europe pose a significant potential threat to CBRN defense

Territorial disputes, historical animosities, powerful militaries, and nuclear weapons make for high-stakes geopolitics in the globe. For past couple of years, the world has seen ever increasing geo political tensions amongst nations that increases the threat of using CBRN weapons against each other. Therefore, almost every country is determined to develop their own CBRNE defense systems that fuels the growth of CBRN defense market globally. Below are a few of the geopolitical disputes highlighted-

US-China tension

Russia-Ukraine tension

Tension between North Korea and US, Japan and South Korea

Rising importance of training and simulation in military strategies

Military and defense institutions across the globe witnessing ever increasing demand for training and simulation tools to train their staff around CBRN threat. Some of the benefits fuelling the demand for simulation include; cost efficient training, training units in tasks that are too dangerous to perform otherwise, and training units in complex tasks in a repetitive fashion. A few of the recent deals closed by leading countries across the globe include UK MoD signed a contract with Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd to provide in-service support for a wide range of CBRN training equipment, British Army selected Telford-based defence firm RBSL to upgrade their fleet of Fuchs/Fox CBRN reconnaissance vehicles and training simulators.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/cbrn-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Low CBRN capability base in many emerging markets offers substantial opportunities for growth

CBRN strategy and defense programs are very common across a group of developed nations, but emerging and underdeveloped nations were not very proactive in this field lately. But due to recent developments and geo-political scenarios, even the developing nations have started prioritising their CBRN strategies. Hence, CBRN defense players can leverage these opportunities by targeting developing nations with their innovative and relevant solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the CBRN Defense market are Airboss of America Corporation, Argon Electronics, Avon Rubber Plc, BioFire Defense LLC, Bioquell Plc, Blücher GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Chemring Group Plc, CNIM Group, Cristanini Spa, Environics OY, FLIR Systems, NBC Sys, OWR GmbH, Paul Boyé Technologies SA, Proengin SA, Smiths Group Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Bruker Introduces Enabling New Scientific Capabilities for Cell Biology and Pathobiology Research with High-Field NMR Innovations

In April 2021, ChemProX in-built Mobile C&C and Training Software features have been optimized to better support unmanned usage in UAV & UGV applications, for instance when the chemical detector is mounted onto a drone or a robot, during reconnaissance and surveying missions.

In May 2021, AirBoss of America Defense acquired BlackBox Biometrics, a provider of wearable sensors designed to detect explosive blasts, through a potential $27 million deal

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Defense sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact: