Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to Moldova and France

Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Chisinau, Moldova, February 8-10, and Paris, France, February 12-15. During his visits, Under Secretary Fernandez will meet with government, business, and civil society, and other stakeholders to discuss cooperation on some of the most pressing global challenges, including supply chain resilience, the clean energy transition and climate change, and protecting and promoting critical and emerging technologies. In both Chisinau and Paris, the Under Secretary will advance cooperation on a positive economic agenda for the region and promote inclusive economic recovery. In Paris he will also focus on support for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

In Chisinau, Under Secretary Fernandez will meet with senior government officials to discuss Moldova’s management of the energy crisis, rising inflation, and the negative economic impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as the future of trade and investment between our two countries, Moldova’s European integration, and energy security. He will also lead a roundtable for members of the Moldova Association of Women Entrepreneurs.

In Paris, Under Secretary Fernandez will lead the U.S. delegation to the Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) ministerial of the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD). He will meet with OECD Secretary General Matthias Corman and officials from OECD member countries and discuss the OECD’s key role in driving progress to meet shared challenges, including the climate crisis and building more secure and resilient supply-chains, worsened by Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine, as well as have a bilateral consultation with his French counterpart in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

