Party Supplies Market (Industry) Anticipated To Generate A Revenue Of $20.3 Bn Growing At A CAGR Of 8.8% By 2021 To 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global party supplies market was valued at $12,657.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $20,291.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The market for party supplies gives a general overview of the sector based on important factors like market size, sales, and key drivers. The operations of numerous firms in the sector around the nation are covered by the market study. The research is a perfect synthesis of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, industry difficulties, and new business possibilities in the Party supplies market. The report uses real data from the projected time period. The research also includes a picture of the market’s general possibilities and difficulties.

Rise in awareness and connectivity through the internet have made party supplies to become an essential requirement while organizing any kind of party. These supplies generally include party invitations, balloons, banners, pinat as, games, cards, home decor, tableware, candles, tents, umbrellas, and others. Party supplies are manufactured in mass scale in the market.

Moreover, leading manufacturers, such as Party City, have introduced innovative party supplies for various occasions such as birthday, graduation, anniversary, Christmas, Halloween, and others. In addition, theme party is one of the leading trends in the market, where customization of party supplies is done accordingly. There are wide varieties of types, designs, colors, and styles of party supplies available in the market through various distribution channels, including online stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The party supplies market analysis is done based on region, key players, and segments.

Principal results of the study

By product type, the tableware/disposables sector held the largest market share for party supplies in 2019. From 2021 to 2027, it grew at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The domestic use application held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment had the largest market share by distribution channel in 2019, and it will continue to grow at a 7.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2027.

North America held the largest share of the global market for party supplies in 2019 and is anticipated to continue to lead the market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global party supplies industry include Party City, Unique Industries, Martha Stewart, American Greetings, Pioneer Worldwide, Hallmark, Shutterfly, Artisano Designs, Chinet, and Oriental Trading Company.

The report’s main conclusions include:

An interpretation of the party supply industry, coupled with current trends and projected valuations to support investment opportunities.

The leading revenue-generating segment, as well as regional trends and opportunities; Qualitative evaluation of market drivers, challenges, and trends;

Regulatory procedures and development trends;

Company profiles, as well as their financial information and investment plans;

Evaluation of recent developments and strategies, as well as their effects on the market.

