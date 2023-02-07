New Name and Mission Launches The Social Co-Op Good for You and Community Too
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good launched The Recruiting Co-Op, now named The Social Co-Op; to invite members of the community who love to make a difference.
It's Another Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good launches meaningful service thru The Social Co+Op for people who love to make a positive impact; help fund favorite camp scholarship, or sponsor summer camp for a kid in need.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of The Social Co+Op “Our sweet service is perfect for concerned citizens/leaders who 'love mitzvahs;' Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Mentors, and Schools too...who love to do good deeds indeed!”
How to Do a Good Deed and Earn $2500 for Summer Camp?
1. Simply introduce Recruiting for Good to a manager in HR (someone that you personally know).
2. Recruiting for Good gets retained for a search; and helps the company find a talented professional.
3. Recruiting for Good earns a finder’s fee that is shared to reward $2500 toward summer camp (scholarship or sponsorship).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Did you know the average cost of summer camp in LA can be $700/week, and overnight camps per week run about $2,500? Want to create equal access to fun? Participate in The Social Co+Op today to make the best camps available for all."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
To celebrate 25 years in business, Recruiting for Good is launching The Social Co+Op to generate proceeds who successfully participate in our referral program and make summer camp more affordable. To learn more visit www.TheSocial-Coop.com.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
