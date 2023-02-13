American IRA Discusses Understanding the Self-Directed Solo 401(k) Plan
American IRA recently released a post on its blog explaining the Self-Directed Solo 401(k) plan in greater detail.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When most people think “Self-Directed IRA,” it typically involves just that—an IRA like a Traditional, a Roth, or a SEP IRA. But American IRA’s most recent post at its blog explains another account type that investors can use with self-direction to save for retirement: the Self-Directed Solo 401(k) plan.
This plan still falls under the rules of 401(k) plans, similar to how many might work through an employer-sponsored plan. But there are some key differences. As American IRA explained in the post, these accounts can stay with an investor, or help an investor who has a business to save for retirement.
In the first section of the post, American IRA noted that plans like these can give an investor more options when considering the asset classes available for retirement investing. Because the act of self-direction opens up the possibility of working with a Self-Directed IRA administrator who can handle buy/sell orders with real estate, precious metals, and more, it also means the account holder can makes these investments within the account, provided the investments are in line with retirement rules.
The post further explains that Self-Directed Solo 401(k) plans are highly beneficial because of their high contribution limits, which allow investors with a high income to stock away even more for retirement. This has the potential to increase the investor’s nest egg by retirement age—and also means using tax-deductible contributions toward retirement.
Finally, the post talked about how Self-Directed Solo 401(k) plans can help investors who are self-employed. There may be many out there who are joining the “gig” economy and therefore self-employment, but who also want the benefits of using a 401(k) plan for retirement.
Self-Directed Solo 401(k) plans can leave investors with a lot of options, American IRA notes, which is why they are so popular with investors. But it helps to know more about them before getting started.
"About:
American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $600 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
