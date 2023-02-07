Lynx Air’s inaugural flight to Phoenix takes off from Calgary

Lynx is celebrating with a competition to win a vacation for two in Phoenix

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) launched its inaugural flight to Phoenix today from Calgary International Airport (YYC) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) today. Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline will operate three flights per week between Calgary and Phoenix, flying brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.



To celebrate Lynx’s inaugural Phoenix flight, the airline is offering a chance to win a vacation package for two, including flights to Phoenix and four nights’ accommodation at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa. Lynx is also launching a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50% off base fares for flights between Canada and the US, using the promo code: FLYUSA. The sale starts on February 7 and ends at 11:59 PM MST on February 9, 2023. Fares start from as low as $109* one way, inclusive of taxes and fees. For complete sale and contest details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynxUSA.com .





"We are excited to be launching our very first flight to Phoenix at such a festive time of the year, with the city hosting the world’s largest golf tournament as well as the Super Bowl this week,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “Phoenix is a very popular holiday destination for Canadians. We are thrilled to partner with Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport, the most central airport in Phoenix, providing easy access to the city’s major attractions. Whether you are travelling to visit friends and family or to enjoy Phoenix’s year-round sunshine and world-class golf, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“In under a year, Lynx Air has expanded its route offerings out of YYC to include three of the most popular U.S. destinations. The new routes are a testament to the tremendous success Lynx has seen in its YYC operations. We are thrilled with the strength of our collaboration and look forward to continuing to support Lynx’s growth and expansion,” said Chris Miles, Vice President, Operations & Infrastructure for The Calgary Airport Authority.

“Tourism Calgary is pleased that Lynx Air is adding more air connectivity to Phoenix. Additional air options that enable U.S. travellers to reach us easily and affordably help to support our visitor economy and highlight Calgary as a destination of choice,” said Cindy Ady, CEO Tourism Calgary.

“Tourism is essential to our economy in Phoenix, and with Sky Harbor being the gateway to the Southwest, the addition of Lynx Air’s service from Phoenix to Calgary not only bolsters our impact in aviation and growth as a region, but also drives home our commitment to a truly global presence. Phoenix is ours to share and a place for all to keep - we’re absolutely elated to welcome our neighbors from the north.” – Ron Price, President & CEO, Visit Phoenix.

“Canada is the number one international employer in Phoenix, and we have a large community of Canadian expats and winter visitors. We love seeing them here!” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “Lynx Air will serve that growing business and leisure travel demand. Plus, these flights are launching just in time for Super Bowl LVII and the Cactus League Spring Training not long after! We look forward to greeting our visitors, as well as the continued strong growth of business travel between Canada and Phoenix.”

Lynx’s expansion into the US started in late January, with its inaugural flight from Toronto to Orlando. Its US network will continue to expand over the next few weeks, with the planned launch of services out of Calgary to Los Angeles and Las Vegas. In total, Lynx will be operating over 5,000 seats to and from the US, giving Canadians an affordable option to visit some of the most popular sun destinations south of the border.

Lynx’s US schedule:

Flight No. Effective Date Frequency Departure

Station Arrival

Station Y9 605 27-JAN-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN YYZ MCO Y9 705 27-JAN-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN MCO YYZ Y9 617 07-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT YYC PHX Y9 712 07-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT PHX YYC Y9 615 16-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT YYC LAX Y9 702 16-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT LAX YYC Y9 601 24-FEB-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN YYC LAS Y9 702 24-FEB-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN LAS YYC

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees: restrictions apply.

