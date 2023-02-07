Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $50,000,000 of Construction Financing for the Lionsback Resort, Moab, Utah

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnenblick-Eichner Company has arranged $50 million of construction financing for Phase I of the Lionsback Resort in Moab, Utah, a 175-acre development located adjacent to internationally renowned Canyonlands and Arches National Park in eastern Utah.



Proceeds from this fixed rate, non-recourse construction loan will be used to complete the Phase I onsite infrastructure improvements and vertical construction of the initial 34 single family homes, as well as the horizontal infrastructure of Phase II. To be built over five phases, at build-out, the $350 million development will include 188 single-family residences “Casitas” and a luxury, destination resort hotel. The project will be the first luxury residential development in the city of Moab.

“Given the unique location of the site and the strict barriers to entry, we were successful in procuring a lender that provided a non-recourse loan at 85% of cost,” said Elliot Eichner, a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company.

“Our client spent 16 years to obtain the entitlements to build this project in one of our country’s most beautiful natural environments,” added David Sonnenblick, a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company, “We were fortunate, given the uncertainty in the market, to be able to identify a lender who understood the viability of this special development.”

About Sonnenblick-Eichner Company

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company (www.sonneich.com) is a Beverly Hills-based real estate investment banking firm that specializes in arranging structured finance for acquisition, construction and permanent loans, interim and mezzanine financing as well as joint-venture equity transactions. The company is recognized for its expertise in marketing institutional real estate for sale and providing capital for all product types including hospitality, retail, office, industrial, and multifamily properties.

