Liquid Cooling Market: An In-depth Analysis from 2018-2027, Highlighting Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Risk Factors in the Competitive Landscape | Douglas Insights

Market players enter into strategic partnerships and collaborations to accelerate growth and profits and capture new markets. The key industry participants include Aecorsis BV, CoollIT Systems Inc, Midas Green Technologies, Black Box Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, and Schneider Electric SE.

/EIN News/ -- Douglas, Isle Of Man, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest addition to the Douglas Insights comparison engine is the data centre liquid cooling market. Now market researchers and organisations can compare multiple industry reports on the comparison engine by pricing, publisher rating, the number of pages, and table of contents and extract crucial insights. Using these insights, organisations can make better decisions and generate higher investment returns.

The data centre liquid cooling industry is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent from 2022 to 2028. Many factors are expected to contribute to the market’s skyrocketing growth. For example, the increasing energy consumption in data centre facilities is prompting organisations from diverse industries to adopt new and innovative liquid cooling solutions.

Technology advancements have propelled industry growth. Advanced technologies like the internet of things, machine learning, artificial intelligence and Cryptocurrency mining need high computing power to ensure performance efficiency and lower process time.

High computing power causes high amounts of heat to dissipate and increases the rack density of the data centre too. Moreover, CPUs (central processing units) and GPUs (graphic process units) are components that heat fast, which can result in slow computation, further damaging motherboards.

However, liquid cooling technology can help users overcome this problem easily. Data centre liquid cooling solutions keep a check on the levels of energy consumption. By integrating compact and noise-less liquid cooling solutions, enterprises using advanced technologies can maintain efficient and ideal operating conditions. Simply stated, data centre cooling solutions can transfer heat generated from equipment while maintaining a perfect temperature.

Another critical industry driver is the surging demand for data centres, and server density is the growing need for servers with high storage capacity, computational power and networking abilities. Moreover, the pandemic is also known to have a moderate impact on the market. The market witnessed a sharp decline in 2020 due to the lockdown as the demand for new data centre development projects came to a standstill.

However, the market showed an impressive surge in 2021 in demand for data centre liquid cooling solutions as the world adopted the remote working culture. This paradigm shift triggered a need for more reliable online services and higher data capacity to perform multiple applications. Most interactions between businesses and individuals happened online, leading to a noticeable increase in collaborative software, internet traffic and data security. Initially, this surge increased the data centre load. However, the demand for cooling solutions for data centres is now viewed as an opportunity to excel and thrive post-pandemic.

Additionally, the industry’s upward progression is because cooling solutions can lower the operating expenditure of low-density data centres. Engineered coolants are also expected to reduce the high building cost of the chassis needed for server immersion. The low-density centres can function smoothly hash rates are increased via Cryptocurrency mining overclocking, which is also expected to provide excellent growth opportunities to the industry players in the data centre cooling industry.

The only challenge that may restrain industry players from experiencing exponential growth is the lack of standardisation. In the computing arena, standardised products are preferred more for their compatibility. However, incompatible proprietary systems can be a significant barrier for the industry, especially regarding broad technology adoption.

Market players enter into strategic partnerships and collaborations to accelerate growth and profits and capture new markets. The key industry participants include Aecorsis BV, CoollIT Systems Inc, Midas Green Technologies, Black Box Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, and Schneider Electric SE.

