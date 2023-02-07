Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is expected to reach a size worth of $327.3 Billion by 2031

The demand for functional additives and fiber nutrients will rise as a result of growing clinical proof of their health benefits.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Nutraceutical Ingredients Market," The nutraceutical ingredients market size was valued at $163.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $327.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The most popular category of components for nutraceuticals will continue to be nutrients, which include proteins, fibers, and different specific functional additions. As food and beverage manufacturers throughout the world roll out new high-value-added nutritious preparations, proteins will experience the fastest growth. The demand for functional additives and fiber nutrients will rise as a result of growing clinical proof of their health benefits and rising usage in specialized foods and beverages.

Top Key Players:

The major players analyzed for global nutraceutical ingredients industry are Amway Corporation, AOR Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Incorporated, Danone, EID Parry, General Mills, Herbalife International of America Inc., Innophos, Matsun Nutrition, Mead Johnson, Nestle SA, Natrol, Royal DSM, and Valensa International.

Regional Outlook:

The region that dominated the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest nutraceutical ingredients market growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced significant expansion over the past several years as a result of the participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers. Thus, all these nutraceutical ingredients market trends are driving the market growth.

Due to the relevance of the nutraceutical ingredients in boosting the immune system, they have a favorable effect on the nutraceutical ingredients market. The nutraceutical components, in particular, have been recognized as an excellent additional strategy for treating the coronavirus. Probiotic products, for instance, were in high demand globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nutraceutical ingredients market is analyzed based on type, form, application, and region. By type, the nutraceutical ingredients market is divided into probiotics, vitamins, minerals, proteins, dietary fibers, and others. Further, proteins segment is bifurcated into plant proteins and animal proteins.

Key findings of the study

-> By type, the probiotics segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $52,725.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $102,175.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

-> By form, the dry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $92,372.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $179,258.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

-> Depending on application, the functional food and beverage segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $63,634.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $127,635.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.4%.

-> Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $55,573.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $105,076.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8%.

By application, it is classified into dietary supplements, functional food & beverage, animal nutrition, others. The dietary supplements segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is growing as a result of the numerous health advantages provided by dietary supplements, including improvements in the balance of the gut microflora, increased bulk and regularity of the intestines, increased calcium absorption and improvement in bone density, enhancement of immune function, reduction in the release of toxins that can cause fatty liver and other diseases, decreased risk of cardiovascular diseases, control of blood sugar, and potential reductions in risk of certain cancers.

