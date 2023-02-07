Gov. Henry McMaster Nominates Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Todd McCaffrey to be the Next Secretary of S.C. Department of Veteran Affairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today nominated Major General (Retired) Todd B. McCaffrey to serve as the next Secretary of the S.C. Department of Veterans' Affairs. McCaffery served in the U.S. Army for over 34 years including as the Chief of Staff for the U.S. Africa Command. He will succeed Secretary William Grimsley.

"South Carolina is home to more military retirees than almost any other state in the country, making it vital that we invest, care for, and assist our veterans and their families in every way possible," said Governor McMaster. "With over 34 years of military service Maj. Gen. McCaffrey is a proven leader and he is the right person to add to the already great work being done at the Department of Veterans' Affairs."

After his military retirement, McCaffrey joined the University of South Carolina as the Senior Director of Strategic Partnership for Government and Military Programs, where he assisted the university to integrate and expand its portfolio of defense and other national security-related efforts.

McCaffrey is a graduate of the United States Military Academy and holds master's degrees in economics from the Colorado School of Mines and in national security studies from the U.S. Army War College. He is a three-time recipient of the Army’s Distinguished Service Medal and has been awarded the Bronze Star multiple times for meritorious service in combat. For a copy of McCaffrey's resume, click here.

He and his wife reside in Columbia, South Carolina, and have three adult children. A copy of his headshot can be found here.

"I both welcome and appreciate the opportunity to serve South Carolina veterans in this important role," said Maj. Gen. McCaffrey. "I look forward to continuing Secretary Grimsley's legacy of assisting veterans, integrating services of those who support veterans, and advocating for our military installations, service members, and family members across the state."

Secretary Grimsley served as the first secretary of SCDVA, a cabinet agency created by H.3438, which Governor McMaster signed into law on April 26, 2019.

“It has been a distinct honor and pleasure to serve as our state’s first Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs, and I am immensely proud of the work done on behalf of our Veterans by both the department and our many partners across the state," said Secretary Grimsley. "After three years, I believe the department has established itself as an effective advocate for Veterans, active duty service members, and their families in South Carolina, and I believe that reputation will only grow stronger in the months ahead. I leave this position with complete confidence in Major General (retired) Todd McCaffrey, whom the Governor has nominated as my replacement. I know of no better candidate to serve the Veteran community.”

Under Secretary Grimsley's leadership, SCDVA obtained federal funds to expand South Carolina Veteran Treatment courts, established an annual Governor’s Summit on Veterans’ Affairs to provide transparency and accountability for the department’s operations, started the process for the creation of two additional state Veteran cemeteries, and established a grant program to distribute funds provided for the Military Enhancement Fund.

"Secretary Grimsley’s vision and leadership has built the Department of Veterans’ Affairs from the ground up and has turned the agency into a tremendous resource for our veterans and their families," said Governor McMaster. "I thank Secretary Grimsley for his service to South Carolina and for improving the lives of our veterans statewide."

The governor’s appointment is subject to Senate approval.