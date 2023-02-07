Pallidus relocating corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pallidus, an innovative silicon carbide (SiC) wafer semiconductor manufacturer, today announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County. The company’s $443 million investment will create 405 new jobs.

Founded in 2015, Pallidus leverages its proprietary M-SiC technology to increase the quality and lower the cost to produce silicon carbide wafers used in semiconductors. The company’s next-generation technology has garnered traction in the rapidly expanding transportation, green energy and industrial power electronics markets. In addition to addressing the semiconductor shortage, Pallidus is specifically working to advance the innovative and energy efficient sectors of the economy including electric vehicles and mass transit; wind, solar and smart power transmission; and data centers and telecommunications.

Relocating its corporate headquarters from New York to Rock Hill, Pallidus’ York County facility marks its first operations in South Carolina. Located at 1786 and 1800 Overview Drive, the 300,000-square-foot facility will serve as the company’s new corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant. Pallidus’ plans include the growth of its manufacturing capacity to expand the United States’ semiconductor market.

Operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Pallidus team should email resumes to the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the state of South Carolina, York County and the city of Rock Hill in supporting our new high-volume semiconductor silicon carbide wafer manufacturing plant and corporate headquarters. The decision to select Rock Hill, South Carolina for our next manufacturing facility was the result of extensive research to locate to a community that aligned with our innovative and collaborative spirit, offered an exceptional quality of life for our employees and is easily supported from our research and development facility in New York.” -Pallidus Vice President Global Facilities Jerry Knowles

“The arrival of Pallidus is further proof that we have the workforce and pro-business environment in place to attract innovative and cutting-edge companies to South Carolina. This major $443 million investment and the 405 new jobs it will create will help to bolster our economy and create new opportunities for our people. We look forward to Pallidus becoming an integral part of our state’s business community for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Innovative technology companies like Pallidus are helping to lead the way in this time of industry transformation. We appreciate Pallidus’ commitment to York County and confidence in South Carolina to be a partner for the future.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Today, we proudly welcome Pallidus to York County. It is exciting to add this innovative manufacturer and their headquarters to York County. We applaud their commitment to invest here and add quality jobs in the community. We look forward to a successful long-standing partnership that will add value to this leading-edge technology company. Congratulations to Pallidus.” -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

“For decades our community has invested in its utility systems with the belief that dependable and modernized utilities would entice investments as announced today by Pallidus. Rock Hill's foresight and commitment to attain the diamond standard recognition as a Reliable Public Power Provider has resulted in one of the most impactful economic development announcements in our history. We welcome Pallidus and the new generation of manufacturing jobs they bring to the ‘good town’ as well as the opportunity for more of our people to build wealth through high paying wages.” -City of Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys

“We welcome Pallidus and are excited to have their company relocate to York County. The state of South Carolina, along with our region, continues to be a magnet for innovative, next-generation companies like Pallidus. Success stories like these, within our targeted industries, are a testament to our streamlined, dual-state economic development capabilities.” -Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Chief Business Recruitment Officer Danny Chavez

