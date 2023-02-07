Flower Pots and Planters Market is expected to reach a size worth of US$ 1.5 Billion by 2030

Flower Pots and Planters

rise in luxurious lifestyle of consumers, the demand for flower pots and planter is rising, as they have becoming an integral part of to modern lifestyles.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Flower Pots and Planters Market," The flower pots and planters market was valued at $978.70 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Flower pots and planters are containers in which flowers and other plants are cultivated and displayed. They are majorly used to enhance the aesthetic apprentice of bedroom, garden, and front space of home. The exponentially growing residential sector and surging demand for home yard gardens act as the prominent drivers of the global flower pots and planter market. In addition, rise in need for air freshness at home, lack of proper waste management in households, and uncertainty of environmental conditions are encouraging consumers to deploy flower pots in or outside their rooms to maintain freshness in their surroundings. The burgeoning expansion of the horticulture & nursery industry is further supporting the growth of the flower pots and planter market. Moreover, increase in popularity of vertical gardens across developed and developing nations is expected to fuel the demand for flower pots and planters. Moreover, space limitations at home, alarming rise in level of air pollution in urban cities, and cramped environment conditions are the major factors that are encouraging the adoption of vertical gardens at household and commercial spaces. Furthermore, various physiological, aesthetic, environmental, and economical benefits associated with vertical garden are expected to foster the growth of the global flower pots and planter market growth in the forthcoming years.

Rise in private real consumption expenditure on various home décor and home textile products is expected to further propel the market growth. In addition, surge in adoption of houseplants in vertical garden settings is propels the growth of the flower pots and planter market, globally. However, increase in cost of raw materials, including ceramic and metal hampers the market growth. In addition, implementation of stringent regulations on production and import of raw materials such as wood and plastic resulted in scarce supply of high-quality wood and cost-effective plastic, thereby limiting the adoption of flower pots and planters.

The global flower pots and planter market is segmented into product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the market is segregated into plastic, metal, ceramic, stone, wood, and others. On the basis of end user, it is fragmented into households and commercial. Depending on distribution channel, it is categorized into retail distribution and e-commerce. Region wise, the flower pots and planter market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Depending on product type, the metal segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to weather resistance, elegance, durability, and aesthetic appeal associated with metal flower pots and planters, which are expected to boost their demand among premium customers. Moreover, surge in demand for metal flower pots and planters from hotel, hospitals, and commercial building is supplementing the flower pots and planters market growth.

By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment was the significant contributor to the market, with $229.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $387.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased adoption of online shopping platforms among the millennial population and availability of home décor products, including flower pots and planters on e-commerce platforms.

The key players profiled in the global flower pots and planters industry includes Ado Urban Furniture, Amop Synergies, Ashley Furniture Industries, Atech, CROWD, Elho B.V., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kone Crafts, Planters Unlimited, and the HC Companies.

